Germany arrests British Embassy worker on suspicion of spying for Russia

A British Embassy worker in Berlin was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of being a spy after prosecutors accused him of passing documents to Moscow, according to a statement.

German prosecutors identified the suspect as 57-year-old David S., who was arrested by police on the suspicion that he accepted cash in exchange for giving Russian intelligence services documents.

"On at least one occasion, he passed on documents he had obtained in the course of his professional activities to a representative of a Russian intelligence service," Germany's chief federal prosecutor's office wrote in a statement obtained by Reuters.

The suspect's home and workplace were searched as part of the investigation, according to prosecutors. The 57-year-old was not named in full due to German laws. However, the prosecutor's office noted he was arrested in Potsdam, southwest of Berlin.

London Metropolitan Police confirmed that a British national matching the man's description had been arrested as part of a joint investigation between the department's Counter Terrorism Command and German authorities.

"The man was arrested in the Berlin area on suspicion of committing offenses relating to being engaged in ‘Intelligence Agent activity,'" the police said.

David S. is slated to appear before a judge for Germany's Federal Court of Justice on Wednesday.

The Washington Examiner contacted Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service but did not immediately receive a response.

