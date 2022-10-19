Germany to back sanctions against Iran for shipping drones to Russia

Burbok emphasized that both regimes are not only

Read also: Ukrainian army destroys over 500 Russian troops, 35 drones in one day, General Staff says

"The kamikaze drones that were shot down and that hit Kyiv — it’s quite clear where they originate from," she said.

Baerbock said that Tehran's transfer of drones to Moscow showed that the two regimes are not only "brothers in spirit, but also support each other with weapons supplies."

Read also: Head of German parliamentary defense committee calls for Germany to provide Ukraine with tanks

"That’s why our only response to the terrible situation in Iran itself is to impose a package of sanctions," she said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has submitted a proposal to the President to sever diplomatic ties with Iran over the transfer of weapons to Russia.

Read also: Iran ready to send more drones, missiles to Russia for its war against Ukraine, reports Reuters

A number of EU foreign ministers have also called for new sanctions against Iran if Tehran's involvement in Russian aggression is proven.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Oct. 17 that they had nothing to do with the supply of Shahed-136 kamikaze drones to Russia.

In fact, hundreds of the Iranian-made drones have already been used by Russia to attack cities across Ukraine over the last several weeks.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine