Germany backs further EU sanctions on Russia over Navalny's death
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Germany and other European Union countries are proposing further sanctions against Russia following the death of Kremlin critic and opposition politician Alexi Navalny in a Russian prison camp.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said an EU instrument allowing sanctions for serious human rights violations will be used to punish Russia for Navalny's death.
She spoke on Monday just ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.
The sanctions instrument, the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, had already been used to punish Russian government functionaries for Navalny's imprisonment.
Individuals who are affected will have their financial accounts and other assets in the EU frozen. In addition, they will no longer be allowed to enter the EU or do business with EU citizens.
Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, also said on Monday that he would propose renaming the instrument the "Navalny Human Rights Sanctions Regime" in order to honour the Russian's fight for human rights.
Borrell also invited Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, to join the meeting of EU foreign ministers.