Germany backs further EU sanctions on Russia over Navalny's death

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrives for an Informal meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the EU, organized by the Council of the European Union. Dirk Waem/Belga/dpa

Germany and other European Union countries are proposing further sanctions against Russia following the death of Kremlin critic and opposition politician Alexi Navalny in a Russian prison camp.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said an EU instrument allowing sanctions for serious human rights violations will be used to punish Russia for Navalny's death.

She spoke on Monday just ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

The sanctions instrument, the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, had already been used to punish Russian government functionaries for Navalny's imprisonment.

Individuals who are affected will have their financial accounts and other assets in the EU frozen. In addition, they will no longer be allowed to enter the EU or do business with EU citizens.

Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, also said on Monday that he would propose renaming the instrument the "Navalny Human Rights Sanctions Regime" in order to honour the Russian's fight for human rights.

Borrell also invited Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, to join the meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Candles and flowers are brought at a memorial improvised by Russian citizens for the death of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny on La Rambla Street in Barcelona. Lorena Sopêna/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

People demonstrate against the Russian government with a banner reading "Putin is a killer" in Berlin-Mitte following the death of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny. Fabian Sommer/dpa