Germany to Ban Gatherings of More Than Two People Nationwide

Germany stopped short of confining people to their homes but will ban gatherings of more than two people as it tries to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

Family members will be exempt from the rule, Armin Laschet, the premier of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, said at a news conference Sunday, citing an agreement between Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government and regional leaders.

Merkel has been at odds with some of the nation’s 16 states about how best to contain the virus, which has infected almost 22,000 people and claimed more than 70 lives across Germany.

The chancellor is against a rigid lockdown, fearing that such a measure could backfire, but wants a more coordinated approach on restrictions to public life, according to a person familiar with her thinking.

