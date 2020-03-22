Germany bans meetings of more than two people in public

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - Germany tightened curbs on social interaction on Sunday, including a ban on public meetings of more than two people, to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"The great aim is to gain time in the fight against the virus," Chancellor Angela Merkel told a press briefing.

For at least the next two weeks, people will not be allowed to form groups of more than two in public unless they live together in the same household or the gathering is work-related, she added.

As part of a bundle of stricter rules, restaurants can only offer takeaway services and hairdressers and beauty, massage and tattoo parlours must close.

