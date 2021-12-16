Germany betting on booster campaign against Omicron - govt

German Health Minister Lauterbach and Lothar Wieler, president of RKI, hold news conference, in Berlin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's health minister Karl Lauterbach said the country was racing to secure more COVID-19 vaccines to speed up its booster campaign that was at the centre of its strategy against the new Omicron variant.

Lauterbach said German authorities were negotiating with Romania, Bulgaria, Poland and Portugal to buy more shots.

The country also hoped to receive millions of booster shots adapted to the omicron variant from Biontech/Pfizer in the first quarter of next year.

Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, said that while there were currently only a few hundred Omicron cases in Germany, it was only a matter of time before it became the main strain.

He said it remained unclear whether Omicron caused more or less severe illness than the Delta variant.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Sarah Marsh)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • BOE Says ‘More Persistent’ Inflation Prompted Surprise Rate Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergFed Doubles Taper, Signals Three 2022 Hikes in Inflation PivotCrypto Prices Go Haywire on Coinbase, CoinMarketCap.comOmicron Infects 70 Times Faster But Is Less Severe, Study SaysU.K. Travelers to France Face Stricter Rules to Slow OmicronSinovac Provides Inadequate Shield Against Omicron in Hong Kong StudyBank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said an outlook fo

  • Record-Breaking Omicron Is Now So Bad in U.K. Even the Queen Has Canceled Christmas

    John StillwellBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson may think it’s entirely OK to throw a Christmas party in the middle of an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases—but Queen Elizabeth II isn’t about to take the same risk.On Thursday, a day after Britain recorded its highest ever number of new COVID-19 cases for the entire pandemic, driven by the mega-infectious Omicron variant, the queen announced that she was cancelling her traditional pre-Christmas lunch for the extended royal family that wa

  • COVID-19 booster in Ontario: Third shot will be available to all adults starting Monday as Omicron variant spreads rapidly

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Wednesday that as of Monday, Dec. 20 all adults (age 18 and older) will be eligible to received a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine three months after their second dose.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers can’t call witnesses under pseudonyms, judge rules

    Judge Alison Nathan writes that the witnesses are ‘anticipated to deny misconduct … and therefore do not qualify as victims’ People line up at court before the Ghislaine Maxwell trial in New York, New York on 10 December. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers in her Manhattan federal court sex trafficking trial will not be able to call defense witnesses under pseudonyms, the judge in this case has ruled. The decision came moments before Maxwell’s lawyers were going to sta

  • Meals from a box hold a helping of nostalgia, too

    My children had no idea a salad could come in a cardboard box on a grocery store shelf until I took them to buy Suddenly Salad. The Betty Crocker meal had been a staple at my Grandma’s house, where I was raised.

  • Nigeria’s startup bill is heading to parliament after winning cabinet approval

    Work on the Nigeria Startup Bill started earlier in 2021 and has involved investors, startups and government representatives.

  • This Recent Event Proves Kate Middleton is Taking On A Leadership Role in The Royal Family

    We already know Kate Middleton has been handling her duties as a senior member of the royal family with complete equanimity. The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William, have had so many engagements within the past several months, we can hardly keep track of them. With a new year on the way, the […]

  • NBC Sports EDGE's Week 15 Fantasy Content Hub

    NBC Sports EDGE's 2021 fantasy football content schedule for Week 15, all available in one convenient landing page! Rankings, analysis and more. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Wild boar cull key to fight African swine fever in Germany- minister

    Cutting the numbers of wild boar will be critical in combating the pig disease African swine fever (ASF) in Germany, the country's newly-appointed junior agriculture minister said on Thursday. Germany is also in talks with the European Union about financial support for farmers who give up pig production in regions threatened by ASF, said Silvia Bender of the Green party, appointed a junior agriculture minister after Germany's government took office in early December.

  • Stocks Rise Amid Battle Between Cyclicals and Tech: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rebounded as traders piled into companies that stand to benefit the most from an economic rebound, while backing away from technology shares.Most Read from BloombergFed Doubles Taper, Signals Three 2022 Hikes in Inflation PivotCrypto Prices Go Haywire on Coinbase, CoinMarketCap.comOmicron Infects 70 Times Faster But Is Less Severe, Study SaysU.K. Travelers to France Face Stricter Rules to Slow OmicronSinovac Provides Inadequate Shield Against Omicron in Hong Kong StudyCommo

  • U.S. study suggests COVID-19 vaccines may be ineffective against Omicron without booster

    All three U.S.-authorized COVID-19 vaccines appear to be significantly less protective against the newly-detected Omicron variant of the coronavirus in laboratory testing, but a booster dose likely restores most of the protection, according to a study released on Tuesday. The study from researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Harvard and MIT that has not yet been peer reviewed tested blood from people who received the Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines against a pseudovirus engineered to resemble the Omicron variant. The researchers found "low to absent" antibody neutralization of the variant from the regular regimens of all three vaccines - two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines or one of J&J's single-dose vaccine.

  • The Little Trick That Could Make Vax Immunity Last Longer

    Jack Taylor/AFP via Getty ImagesThe COVID-19 vaccine was one of the biggest medical breakthroughs in history, but we’re well aware by now that it’s far from perfect. The need for boosters is a sign of the limits of our own immune systems. Whether we get it through vaccination or through surviving a natural infection, immunity can wane over time. But a new study run by scientists in Japan has identified a piece of the immune system that could be a linchpin for designing better vaccines that provi

  • Hogan announces new COVID-19 protocol for Maryland amid rising hospitalizations

    The governor of Maryland on Wednesday announced additional steps to coordinate hospitals across the state as COVID-19 cases surge again.

  • One chart shows the most common COVID-19 booster side effects from Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J's vaccines

    Two shots of J&J's vaccine yields fewer side effects than three shots of Pfizer or Moderna, new CDC data shows.

  • Omicron changes the timing for COVID tests. What to know before holiday gatherings

    Vaccines and boosters are our best defense, but testing is an added layer of protection. And with omicron, the timing of testing is different.

  • Omicron variant may hasten pace for COVID-19 to become endemic, ‘ideal situation for a virus’

    Some health officials have expressed reserved optimism that the coronavirus omicron strain could be a significant step in the pandemic's transition to becoming endemic, with one expert calling initial studies "the ideal situation for a virus.”

  • If You Notice This When You Nod, Get Checked for MS, Experts Say

    Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system that can result in a patchwork of often confounding symptoms. Because no single test can diagnose MS, and because its symptoms can differ so staggeringly from person to person, it often flies under the radar for a long time. This is why doctors are sharing the various symptoms associated with MS—by making them known to the public, patients may be able to piece together the complicated puzzle of their diagnosis with the help of th

  • Erie hospital sees two young adult patients die from COVID-19 on same day

    Saint Vincent Hospital also saw its youngest critically ill COVID-19 patient of the pandemic last week.

  • ‘Not going to abide’: California’s mask-mandate revival brings questions in High Desert

    California’s mask-mandate revival is being questioned in the High Desert, where COVID-19 infections remain high.

  • Study suggests antibodies from two Moderna doses less effective at neutralizing omicron

    A preprint study published Wednesday indicated that the antibodies in blood samples from recipients of two Moderna doses were less effective at neutralizing the omicron variant, suggesting an increased risk of symptomatic breakthrough cases. The preliminary research, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, analyzed blood samples from 30 participants fully vaccinated with two Moderna doses. Researchers tested antibodies in the blood with "...