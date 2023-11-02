Germany boosts Ukraine’s defenses with radar systems, APCs and drones

The IRIS-T air defense system division on combat duty in Ukraine

Germany has provided a new military aid package to Ukraine, which includes radar systems for the IRIS-T air defense missile system, armored personnel carriers, and drones, the German government said in a press release issued on Nov. 1.

Kyiv will receive two TRML-4D radar systems for the IRIS-T air defense missile system. The package also includes 12 armored personnel carriers, seven reconnaissance drones of the Primoco ONE type, two protective AMPS systems for helicopters, and five maritime drones.

In addition, Berlin has supplied 10,000 sets of safety goggles, a 3D PCB printer, semi-trailers, MAN TGS trucks, 32 satellite communication terminals, and 30,000 sets of winter clothing.

The German government approved the establishment of a German-Ukrainian joint venture on Sept. 28, which will be involved in the production of military equipment. In July, German defense contractor Rheinmetall pledged to deliver 300,000 rounds of ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Germany is still considering the transfer of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Berlin has not ruled out providing these missiles to Ukraine, but is not ready to transfer them at this time.

