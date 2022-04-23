Germany to Borrow Extra 40 Billion Euros to Cushion War Blow

(Bloomberg) -- Germany will increase borrowing plans by nearly 40 billion euros ($43 billion) this year to cushion the effect of the war in Ukraine, taking the total for net new debt to almost 140 billion euros, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The adjustment is needed to help finance a range of government measures designed to offset the economic impact of the war and surging energy prices on companies and consumers, said the people, speaking on condition of anonymity before the fiscal plan is presented to the cabinet on Wednesday.

The proposal by Finance Minister Christian Lindner will then be sent to parliament for approval.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the German government has broken long-standing fiscal taboos and unleashed an unprecedented borrowing binge with net new debt of 130 billion euros in 2020 and a record 215 billion euros in 2021.

The ruling coalition has suspended constitutional rules limiting new debt for three consecutive years to deal with the economic fallout from the pandemic but is standing by a pledge to restore them in 2023 -- at least for the time being.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also announced a special off-budget fund worth 100 billion euros to pay for a huge increase in military spending and meet the NATO alliance’s military spending goal of 2% of economic output per year. Lindner has said that borrowing to finance the fund will be spread over several years.

This means overall net new borrowing is likely to exceed 140 billion euros at the end of this year, depending how much debt from the 100 billion euros of the special fund will be booked in 2022.

Story continues

A finance ministry spokesperson declined to comment.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.