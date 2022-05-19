Germany braces for strong storms, possible tornadoes

People enjoy the sea in Biarritz southwestern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The hot weather is expected to last for several days across the country. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's national weather service warned Thursday that the west of the country could see heavy storms starting later in the day and going into Friday, with a possibility of tornadoes.

The DWD weather service forecast heavy rain and hail in western and northwestern Germany, with some areas seeing gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) Thursday.

On Friday, a storm front moving eastward from neighboring France could result in “extreme” rainfall in central regions. Authorities are on heightened alert following a deadly flash flood that hit parts of Germany and Belgium last July.

Meteorologists said there is a risk that so-called supercells could form, increasing the risk of tornadoes.

Germany, like many of its European neighbors, has experienced a warmer and drier spring than usual this year, with little rainfall and lots of sunshine.

