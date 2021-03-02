Merkel Urges Lockdown Easing as She Gives In to Public Pressure

1 / 2

Merkel Urges Lockdown Easing as She Gives In to Public Pressure

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Arne Delfs
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was necessary to cautiously relax Germany’s anti-virus restrictions despite a stubbornly high infection rate, as she acknowledged that people are getting tired after a four-months long lockdown.

“I also think that easing is necessary,” the German leader said in a video call with lawmakers from her conservative bloc on Tuesday, in which she explained her plan to extend most of the country’s lockdown measures until March 28 while also allowing an easing of some restrictions.

Merkel warned that the virus mutations now make up 50% of infections and that those strains will soon be dominant in Germany. But she said she understands the political pressure to relax the rules, which is why she proposed a four-step easing strategy accompanied by widespread testing.

The chancellor and the premiers of Germany’s 16 states will hold talks on Wednesday to discuss the next moves in the country’s efforts to combat the pandemic. Measures like shuttering non-essential stores, gyms and restaurants will be prolonged, while restrictions on private meetings between households will be eased, the chancellery’s draft paper from late Monday showed.

Merkel has come under growing pressure to lay out a path to lifting the country’s lockdown. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier were the latest senior officials to call for a quicker reopening of Europe’s largest economy. Both have backed proposals to move away from a reliance on using the seven-day incidence rate to manage Germany’s pandemic and focus on ramping up testing.

Free tests will be offered to Germans on a large scale from April, with schools and daycare centers being prioritized, Merkel said in the video call. Businesses will also be offered free tests for their employees and the costs of those measures will be close to 1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) for April, May and June.

The number of available vaccine doses will pick up in the second quarter, so that by July enough people will be vaccinated and testing will become less important, Merkel said.

As part of the gradual easing plan to be agreed on Wednesday, officials want to allow beginning March 8 private gatherings of two households with a maximum of five people. Book stores as well as flower and gardening shops would also be allowed to reopen if they adhere to strict hygiene and distancing rules.

Non-essential shops could resume business on a regional basis once the seven-day incidence rate falls below 35 new cases per 100,000 people and stays there. The nationwide incidence rate edged down to 65.4 on Tuesday but has been stuck around that level for about two weeks, according to the RKI public health institute.

Tobias Hans, premier of the western state of Saarland and a member of Merkel’s Christian Democratic party, warned Tuesday that Germany is already in a “third wave” of the pandemic and said the lockdown should remain “restrictive.”

“Because the vaccination curve is rising so slowly, we also have to keep the curve of new infections flat,” Hans told Spiegel magazine.

(Releads with comments from Merkel in her caucus)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Germany to start easing COVID-19 lockdown next week, draft says

    Germany will start easing some coronavirus restrictions from next week, according to draft plans to be discussed by national and regional leaders on Wednesday, amid mounting public frustration over lockdowns and pressure to revive the economy. Death rates and numbers of patients in intensive care have been declining since January, but the easing will be tentative as new daily cases have begun creeping up again in recent days and the pace of vaccination has been sluggish. Chancellor Angela Merkel is in favour of a slight opening, she told a meeting of her Christian Democrats (CDU) on Tuesday according to party sources.

  • Zimbabwe eases COVID-19 lockdown as infections decline

    Zimbabwe on Monday eased a coronavirus lockdown and overnight curfew imposed in January by allowing businesses to fully re-open after the rate of new infections slowed in the last two weeks. The news comes a day after neighbouring country South Africa eased restrictions to allow liquor sales under normal trading time and shortened curfew hours from midnight to 4 a.m., as cases in the country fell after a new coronavirus variant led to widespread infections in December and January. Infections in Zimbabwe peaked in January, forcing the government to close or limit most businesses as well as curb the movement of people.

  • France changes tack and approves AstraZeneca shots for under-75s

    France will allow people under 75 with existing health problems to get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the health minister said, departing from an earlier stance that the vaccine should be for the under-65s only. The reassessment is likely to help speed up France's vaccination campaign which many have criticized as too slow. As of Saturday, 4.55 million people had received at least one shot of an AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

  • France uses only quarter of Astrazeneca vaccine doses: ministry

    France has used only a quarter of its AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses, a health ministry official indicated on Tuesday, saying its utilisation rate stood at 24% as of Feb. 28, well below a target set at 80-85%. This compares with 82% for vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and 37% for those made by Moderna. "It is true that we are facing issues with AstraZeneca vaccines," the official said without elaborating.

  • What the mythical figure of Şahmeran in Turkey represents and why activists use it

    A pro-LGBTQ poster at Bosphorus University in Turkey with the image of the mythical creature Şahmeran. Via TwitterAt the center of recent protests over civil liberties and religious sensibilities in Turkey looms a half-woman, half-snake figure known as Şahmeran. The mythical creature was included in a pro-LGBTQ poster on display at a recent exhibit at the prestigious Bosphorus University in Istanbul. Her image was superimposed over the Kaaba – a sacred black cuboid structure in Mecca that Muslims the world over face when praying. Although the artist remained anonymous, several university students have been arrested and charged with insulting Islam in relation to the poster, which also included gender-identity flags. Accompanying the poster was a manifesto that called for respecting the rights of women, members of the LGBTQ community and nature itself. As a scholar specializing in Islamic art history and visual culture, I was drawn by the appearance of Şahmeran’s image in these protests. Its use by young college students in Turkey who identify as LGBTQ suggest that they see this mythical creature as embodying their own identity. The mythical protective figure The figure of Şahmeran, meaning “Ruler of Snakes,” goes back to pre-Islamic times. Depicted with the face of a beautiful woman wearing a crown in the upper half of her body and the form of a serpent from the waist down, she is at the heart of numerous folk tales. Although details vary, many legends tell the story of a young man named Jamasp, or Jamisav, who falls in love with the beautiful Şahmeran. Forced by a king’s evil adviser, who is also a magician, Jamasp is compelled to reveal the hideout of this mythic creature. But tortured at seeing Şahmeran being killed, he ingests her toxic flesh to kill himself. Instead, Şahmeran transmits her wisdom to him, while her venom kills the king’s adviser. The tale’s ending thus suggests potential redemption for a breach of trust. Recited by storytellers in both the Turkish and Kurdish languages, these tales convey Şahmeran’s ability to cure illness, provide long life and impart wisdom. Her legends are especially popular in the eastern Anatolia region of Turkey and among Kurds, an ethnic minority comprising approximately 15% to 20% of the population in Turkey. In the southeastern Turkish city of Mardin, where there is a diverse population comprising Kurds and Arabs, there are workshops where artists specifically produce images of Şahmeran. These images, as I noticed during my visit to the city a few years ago, appear on wooden panels, metal platters and mirrors. Mirrors ornamented with paintings of Şahmeran on a wooden frame in Mardin. Anonymous, CC BY Some people hang paintings of Şahmeran on their walls to protect their homes or wear the image on ornaments for good fortune. Such images are also popular as amulets, much like the five-digit hand, also known as the Hand of Fatima, and blue glass beads or nazar boncuğu believed by some individuals to avert the evil eye. Activism and composite creatures In more recent years, mythical figures such as Şahmeran and others have been used by activists in the Middle East to raise their voices on several issues. Zehra Doğan’s ‘Beautiful Şahmeran,’ painted in February 2018 in the Diyarbakir prison in southeastern Turkey. Image courtesy of Zehra Doğan. Photograph by Jef Rabillon. For example, in 2016 Şahmeran was depicted by Zehra Doğan, a Kurdish journalist and artist, as a double image, each with two heads, to symbolize the redoubled strength of today’s Kurdish women. She painted Şahmeran while being held in prison for another painting critical of the Turkish military’s destruction of the Kurdish town of Nusaybin. Through her painting of Şahmeran, she also invokes Kurdish identity with its red, green and yellow pigments that refer to the flag of Kurdistan. The mythical creature al-Buraq, on which Muhammad is supposed to have made his journey to heaven. Metropolitan Museum, Purchase Rogers Fund, Elizabeth S. Ettinghausen Gift, in memory of Richard Ettinghausen, and Ehsan Yarshater Gift, 1992 Another mythical figure – that of al Buraq, the prophet Muhammad’s flying, human-headed steed – has also been used to bring attention to LGBTQ issues. Islamic tales describe al Buraq as the “steed of prophets” upon which Muhammad rode during his celestial ascension to the heavens. Texts relate that this heavenly ascent saw Muhammad rise through the skies, encounter angels and prophets, speak with God and visit heaven and hell in one night. They also tend to stress al-Buraq’s composite nature, which at times is said to include an elephant’s ears, a horse’s rump, a mule’s feet, a bull’s tail, and peacock feathers. Appearing at the intersection between human and animal as “nonbinary” creatures, such mythical figures are not bound to distinct categories. As a result, members of trans communities in Turkey and elsewhere have embraced al-Buraq and Şahmeran to express their own queer identities. Beyond Turkey, Lebanese artist Chaza Charafeddine also overlays portrait photographs of cross-dressers and transgender individuals on premodern painted images of al-Buraq to call attention to those who face discrimination and violence in predominantly Muslim countries and the world at large. A litmus test The Şahmeran poster that landed several university students under house arrest brings together many tense religious, cultural and political issues in Turkey today. Among other issues, the image of this hybrid figure was used to highlight a lack of freedom for women and discrimination against those who embrace diverse gender identities. The anonymous artist used a wall carpet representing the pilgrimage, or hajj, as the backdrop. Superimposed on it was the figure of Şahmeran and a wreath of leaves. As a result, to an observer, Islam’s key architectural symbol of worship appeared to be replaced with a tribute to a female, a snake and nature. On the one hand, these visual motifs, as the manifesto clearly stated, were intended to send a powerful message against faith-based misogyny, physical violence, animal abuse and ecological collapse; on the other, the Turkish government sees this pictorial manipulation as an “ugly attack” on Islamic religious values and hence a “crime” requiring punishment. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] For their part, scholars all over the world have criticized the student arrests, which they see as a serious infringement of academic autonomy and freedom of expression. As I see it, the age-old figure of Şahmeran has made a strong comeback in the Turkish public sphere, acting as a perilous testing ground, especially for members of the LGBTQ and Kurdish communities.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Christiane Gruber, University of Michigan. Read more:What the Bible’s approach to history can teach us about America’s glory and shameHagia Sophia has been converted back into a mosque, but the veiling of its figural icons is not a Muslim tradition Christiane Gruber does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • European Summer Saved? EU Announces Plan for Vaccine Passports

    Yara Nardi via ReutersROME—The European Commission will introduce legislation paving the way for “digital green pass” COVID-19 passports in March with the goal of opening up travel for those who have been vaccinated.Why Europe’s COVID Vaccine Passports Won’t WorkThe move, which has been criticized for potentially discriminating against those for whom the vaccine is not easily available, was announced by Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Monday. “We will submit a legislative proposal in March,” she told German lawmakers on Monday. “The aim is to gradually enable them to move safely in the European Union or abroad - for work or tourism,” she said in a follow-up tweet.We'll present this month a legislative proposal for a Digital Green Pass. The aim is to provide:•Proof that a person has been vaccinated •Results of tests for those who couldn’t get a vaccine yet•Info on COVID19 recoveryIt will respect data protection, security & privacy— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 1, 2021 Unsurprisingly, the move has not been embraced equally by all E.U. member states. Tourist-reliant Greece has already created its own COVID-19 passport with an eye to opening up the country’s picturesque islands this summer. The Italian island of Sardinia, which is currently Italy’s only restriction-free “white zone” thanks to efforts to control who enters the island, has also said only vaccinated people can disembark.The Czech Republic, Poland, Italy, Spain, and Portugal all give a national certificate upon full vaccination tied to their national health plans, though they are not recognized on a transnational level. Spain and Italy have also applauded the E.U.-wide move, while France and Belgium—where the vaccine rollout has faced hurdles—have both criticized the plan, saying it would only pave the way to discrimination.Several countries have also argued that it would need to be proven that vaccinated people cannot transmit the virus, which has yet to be established by the larger medical community or the World Health Organization.In January, the E.U. agreed on the metrics for a European vaccination certificate, but the new legislation would create the groundwork to eventually extend beyond Europeans and even allow foreign nationals who can prove they have been vaccinated to enter the E.U. without having to quarantine. Von der Leyen also said she believes that 70 percent of all adult citizens of the 27-member should be inoculated by the end of the summer, calling it a “goal that we're confident with.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 4 Ways Your Brain Is Blocking You from Saving for Retirement

    Ally Invest reports that the most people will need between $1 million and $2 million to retire comfortably, assuming that most retirees will spend about 80% of their pre-retirement salary during...

  • Disney Hammers Another Nail in AMC's Coffin

    The biggest content supplier for the movie theater industry doesn't want things to go back to the way they used to be.

  • Biden administration takes 1st major action against Russia over Navalny case

    The Biden administration on Tuesday announced sanctions against seven senior Russian officials and added 14 parties to the entities list in response to the poisoning and imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who was recently transferred to a penal colony east of Moscow that's known for abusive treatment of inmates. While perhaps symbolic, the sanctions represent President Biden's first major action against Russia, and they're the first real response by the United States in relation to Navalny since the Trump administration never followed through on the matter. “The tone and substance of our conversations with Russia and our conversations about Russia will be very different from what you saw in the previous administration,” one senior admin official said. https://t.co/Pvi03x22aE — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) March 2, 2021 The European Union joined the U.S., sanctioning four Russian officials, though Brussels had already imposed penalties on six individuals, including the director of the FSB (the spy agency allegedly behind Navalny's poisoning last summer), in October. The Biden White House has also suggested it will impose sanctions, among other measures, against Russia in response to a massive cyberattack against several federal agencies last year, but Tuesday's actions are related specifically to Navalny. More stories from theweek.comManhattan DA investigators are reportedly focusing on the Trump Organization's chief financial officerHistorian: Biden's support for Amazon workers voting to unionize is 'almost unprecedented'Trump is back. Did anyone miss him?

  • Rose to meet Dortmund as rivals eye cup chance in Bayern absence

    Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose will meet his future club Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, as Germany's top teams eye a rare chance for silverware in Bayern Munich's absence.

  • Greensill Capital eyeing insolvency protection in Australia: FT

    Greensill, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group, is looking to invoke a "safe harbour" protection in Australia where its parent company is registered, the British newspaper said https://www.ft.com/content/cbd575ab-a59d-436c-bb06-a6b85ed18af8, citing people familiar with the matter. The finance firm, founded by former Citigroup banker Lex Greensill in 2011, declined to comment to a Reuters request. Grant Thornton, which the Wall Street Journal said on Monday was appointed by Greensill for advice on a possible restructuring, also declined to comment on the FT report.

  • UK banks face savings glut on road to pandemic recovery

    Britain's big four banks amassed more than 200 billion pounds ($277.52 billion) of new deposits last year as customers reined in spending through pandemic lockdowns, far outstripping extra lending to struggling businesses and households. Full-year earnings reported by HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest last month revealed the extent to which lenders' finances have been upended by the crisis. The banks now face a glut in savings, a Reuters analysis of the banks' results show, as domestic customers of the four lenders deposited 221 billion pounds of extra cash.

  • Fact-checking the wildest claims from Trump’s CPAC speech

    The president returned to some of his favourite debunked theories about the election, and much more

  • Mom reports 6-year-old missing, but police say she ran him over and threw him in the Ohio River

    Brittany Gosney told investigators she tried to abandon her son in a wildlife area and ran over him when he attempted to get back into her vehicle, according to court documents.

  • Royal Caribbean will offer 'fully vaccinated' cruise with sailings starting in Israel

    Royal Caribbean's new ship, Odyssey of the Seas, is set to debut with departures from Israel with all passengers and crew over age 16 vaccinated.

  • ‘Monster’ 1,000-pound bluefin tuna snagged by father-son duo off the Outer Banks

    It took 2.5 hours to reel the fish in and another 2 hours to get it in the boat.

  • Harry and Meghan Are Begged to Delay Oprah Broadcast While Prince Philip Is Gravely Ill

    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / Getty ImagesPrince Harry and Meghan Markle are being urged by some commentators in the U.K. to ask CBS to postpone the airing of its Oprah Winfrey interview, in which they are expected to mount a stinging attack on the royal family, as concern mounts over Prince Philip’s prospects of beating an infection.Prince Harry Tells Oprah He Left the Royals Because He Feared Meghan Markle Would Suffer Like Princess Diana Philip, 99, was moved to a specialist heart hospital on Monday and royal sources have been quoted by British newspapers saying the family is “pretty appalled” at the idea of the interview, which Oprah has said sees Meghan saying “pretty shocking things” being broadcast while Philip is so unwell.Penny Junor, author of Prince Harry, Brother, Soldier, Son, told The Daily Beast that airing the interview while Prince Philip was undergoing very public health travails risked making the interview look inappropriate, saying: “Anything could hijack this interview. Philip is ill. He is 99 and could die at any time. They were not to know he would get ill, but it could be seen to be the wrong time. But I doubt it is in their gift to postpone the interview. The control is in the hands of CBS and Oprah.”Robert Lacey, historical consultant for The Crown and author of the definitive royal biography Majesty, told The Daily Beast: “I think it would be a marvelous turnaround for Harry’s image if he took the brave step of canceling the whole thing this weekend—or, if that’s not practical, postponing it at least.”Royal commentator and former editor of Who’s Who Richard Fitzwilliams said it would “surely be appropriate” to postpone the interview.He told MailOnline: “Oprah is their friend and neighbor and would undoubtedly comply if asked and the gesture would I am sure be appreciated by the royal family. If an interview has been extended, as this recently has, it can also be postponed, as this undoubtedly should be.” Royal biographer Robert Jobson told the Mail: “With the Duke of Edinburgh clearly very unwell, the fact that the couple plan to go ahead with airing their self-indulgent, no-holds-barred interview with chat show queen Oprah Winfrey makes them appear heartless, thoughtless, and supremely selfish.“For U.S. broadcast network CBS, this interview is a coup, all about securing big viewing figures and big advert sales around the airing of their exclusive interview. So even if they wanted to Harry and Meghan probably couldn’t dictate terms to Oprah Winfrey and the network now. Too much has been invested.”A TV industry insider told the Mirror: “CBS has sold millions of dollars worth of advertising around the interview, but bosses are aware of the delicacy of the Duke’s heath. They have no loyalty to the royal family, although some feel as though they do to Harry and Meghan. For it to run if Philip’s condition worsened would be like setting off a diplomatic bomb. It would be grossly insensitive and hugely disrespectful.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Monster’ 1,000-pound bluefin tuna snagged by father-son duo off the Outer Banks

    It took 2.5 hours to reel the fish in and another 2 hours to get it in the boat.

  • Biden refused to sanction MBS over Khashoggi's murder because he doesn't want his relationship with Saudi Arabia to get worse, officials say

    A US intelligence report released Friday found that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directly approved the 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

  • Why stop at $1,400? These Democratic senators want Biden to back recurring stimulus checks

    A group of Democratic senators is urging President Joe Biden to go beyond the $1,400 payment included in his COVID relief package.