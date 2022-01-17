Germany Calls on Russia to Take Steps to Defuse Ukraine Conflict

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged the Kremlin to take steps to defuse tensions on the Ukraine border, but stopped short of outlining what efforts his government might take if Russia attacks its neighbor.

“The clear message from Germany, together with allies in the EU and NATO, is that any military intervention, any threat to Ukraine’s integrity would carry a high price,” Scholz said on Monday after talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who echoed the German chancellor’s call for Russia to de-escalate.

Scholz said that he expected Moscow to make clear efforts to ease the crisis, including restarting the so-called Normandy format for talks on Ukraine with France and Germany -- a frequent demand that has made little headway.

“The situation is very serious,” Scholz said. “Now, it’s about doing everything so that it doesn’t come to military intervention.”

Germany’s top diplomat earlier on Monday signaled that that country may take action against the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should Russia invade Ukraine. At the start of a trip to advance a diplomatic solution to the conflict, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock reiterated that the Gazprom PJSC-owned link under the Baltic Sea carries “geo-strategic implications.”

“We will undertake corresponding measures with our partners should there be a further escalation on behalf of Russia,” Baerbock told reporters in Kyiv on Monday after talks with her Ukraine counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba. The envoy from Germany’s Greens party made the stop en route to Moscow, where she’ll meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday.

Story continues

The comments tying the pipeline to potential retaliatory measures are an indication that Germany may overcome divisions within Scholz’s new ruling coalition and target the almost-completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The U.S. has exerted pressure on Berlin to commit to halting the project if Russia invades.

Scholz’s Social Democrats have largely embraced the pipeline as a crucial energy resource, and the chancellor has reiterated the party line that it’s a commercial venture. Still, he hasn’t ruled out including it in any new sanctions on Russia.

Baerbock’s Greens, the second-biggest party in the three-way ruling alliance, vehemently oppose the project on both environmental and political grounds. The venture -- which includes German and other European investors -- is currently in limbo after Germany’s network regulator said it won’t be approved to begin operations before July due to legal issues related to the project’s ownership.

The 1,230-kilometer (764-mile) pipeline -- which cost some 9.5 billion euros ($10.8 billion) -- would double the capacity of the existing undersea route from Russian gas fields to Europe which opened in 2011.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.