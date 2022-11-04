Germany China: Why Scholz's trip looks out of step for EU

Jenny Hill - BBC Berlin correspondent
·5 min read
Hamburg's mayor Olaf Scholz (R) welcomes China's President Xi Jinping (C) and his wife Peng Liyuan (L) as they arrive at the airport in Hamburg, northern Germany on July 6, 2017, to attend the G20 meeting
Olaf Scholz (R) was still mayor Hamburg when he welcomed China's president to Germany in 2017

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, the first G7 leader to visit Beijing since the Covid-19 pandemic.

But his trip has sparked controversy in Germany and concern elsewhere in Europe.

It comes hard on the heels of the National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.

President Xi used it to tighten his grip on power, packing his leadership team with allies.

An extraordinary and bitter row erupted recently at the very top of the German government, when it emerged a Chinese company was poised to buy a significant stake in a part of the port of Hamburg.

No fewer than six government ministers reacted furiously. The deal, they argued, would give China significant influence over critical German infrastructure. Germany's security services also urged caution.

But the German chancellor appeared insistent the deal should go ahead. He reportedly pushed through an agreement, albeit one that limited the size and influence of the 24.9% stake.

No-one is quite sure why he seemed so determined. A former mayor of Hamburg, Mr Scholz remains close to the city authorities who argued that the deal represented vital investment.

But plenty of other commentators suspect an ulterior motive; that Olaf Scholz did not want to turn up in Beijing without a "gift" for Xi Jinping.

That has raised both eyebrows and concerns.

&quot; We will seek co-operation where it lies in our mutual interest, but we will not ignore controversies... When I travel to Beijing as German chancellor, I do so also as a European&quot;, Source: Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Source description: In Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Image: Olaf Scholz
" We will seek co-operation where it lies in our mutual interest, but we will not ignore controversies... When I travel to Beijing as German chancellor, I do so also as a European", Source: Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Source description: In Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Image: Olaf Scholz

As has the chancellor's decision to take with him a delegation of German business executives. That was standard practice for his predecessor, Angela Merkel, who pursued a policy of "Change through Trade", believing that economic ties could influence political relations with countries like China and Russia.

"The signal that's being sent is that we want to extend and intensify our economic co-operation - that must be questioned," says Felix Banazsak, a politician from the Green Party, a partner in Mr Scholz's coalition government.

The Greens have long sought a tougher line on China. Just a few days ago the party's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, sternly and publicly reminded him that his government came to power promising to readjust its China strategy.

Mr Banazsak says his country must learn from its previous dependence on Russian energy: "We must make ourselves as independent as possible from individual states, particularly if these are states which do not share our values."

But Olaf Scholz will be painfully aware of the complexity and depth of his country's ties with China, which remains Germany's largest trading partner, although Germany imports more than it exports.

More than a million German jobs depend on that relationship. Take as an example car giant Daimler, which sells more than a third of its vehicles in China.

A quality inspector makes the final inspection of a Daimler axle housing before packing it for export at the Daimler axle housing production plant in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, January 20, 2022
German company Daimler is expanding its resources in China

In the first half of this year, German businesses invested more in China than ever before. Chemical company BASF has just opened a new plant in south China and expects to invest €10bn (£8.6bn; $9.9bn) in the site by the end of this decade.

On the eve of the visit, the head of the German Automotive Industry Association pointed to Germany's reliance on China for raw materials and warned that "de-coupling" would be an economic and geo-strategic mistake.

Her counterpart at the Association of Small and Medium Businesses also advised against a sudden change in course, saying "the advice can only be not to smash any Chinese porcelain now".

Chancellor Scholz will spend less than 12 hours in Beijing. His aim, he said ahead of his journey, was to find out how much co-operation was still possible - because "the world needs China" in the fight against the global pandemic and climate change.

"If China is changing, then our approach to China must change," he said.

Many in Berlin and beyond will be looking for evidence of that Mr Scholz's response to a shifting China may yet come to be the defining test of his chancellorship.

Scholz trip ruffles feathers in Europe

Analysis box by Katya Adler, Europe editor
Analysis box by Katya Adler, Europe editor

Germany is the EU's most powerful economy and arguably most influential member, so what it says and does matters.

I once suggested former Angela Merkel could be viewed at times like a European Donald Trump for the way she tended to put Germany first.

Wider EU concerns were ignored in favour of lucrative German energy and trade contracts with Russia and China. She demanded EU austerity measures for Mediterranean member states during the eurozone crisis to protect German taxpayers from incurring shared debt.

Olaf Scholz is Mrs Merkel's successor in far more than just name, in the minds of many EU leaders.

His massive aid package to help German businesses with high energy prices is viewed as giving them an unfair competitive advantage on the European single market.

And his trip to China, announced but not co-ordinated with others in the EU, has ruffled feathers Europe-wide. France's Emmanuel Macron recently warned Mr Scholz he risked becoming isolated.

As Europe, and Germany first and foremost, weans itself off its dependency on Russian gas, the question is this: Is Berlin, blinded by the prospect of business deals, binding itself too close to China?

French President Emmanuel Macron has been pushing for years for the EU to become less beholden to Beijing. Critics accused him of protectionism.

But after global supply-chain breakdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic, the "weaponisation" of energy imports/exports after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Donald Trump's presidency, it became clear Europe should no longer rely so heavily on the US in terms of security.

With Mr Macron's insistence on the continent becoming more cohesive and self-reliant, diversifying its trade partners began to seem sensible to Brussels. Olaf Scholz is viewed as worryingly out of step.

Recommended Stories

  • The US and China Spar Over a Port in Hamburg, Germany

    The US is taking credit for blocking a Chinese company from taking a controlling stake in a German port, but China isn't taking kindly to being...

  • Tiger Global Funds Cut China Exposure and Pause New Stock Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Tiger Global Management, a long-time investor in China, has pulled back from the region and is pausing future stock investments.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyThe firm’

  • McDonald’s China Lines Up $2 Billion in Bank Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- The operator of McDonald’s restaurants in China has raised about $2 billion in bank loans to free up liquidity that will help operate the business, according to people familiar with the matter, as the country maintains its zero-tolerance approach to fighting Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee Calen

  • Man Utd fall short of Europa League top spot, Arsenal into last 16

    Manchester United failed to usurp Real Sociedad at the top of Europa League Group E despite a 1-0 win in San Sebastian, as Arsenal did secure their place in the last 16 on Thursday.

  • China COVID cases highest since Aug, Beijing vows to stay the course

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's COVID-19 cases hit their highest in two and a half months on Thursday after the health authority stuck by its strict containment policy, dampening investor hopes for an easing of curbs battering the world's number two economy. Beaten-down Chinese stocks had soared this week on speculation that Beijing would ease its "dynamic zero-COVID" policy, despite the rising case numbers and reiterations of a stance that makes China an extreme outlier nearly three years into the pandemic. The impact of the curbs continued to reverberate, as a prominent survey showed services activity contracting further in October on the impact of COVID curbs on businesses and consumption.

  • China says U.S. has 'no right' to interfere in Hamburg port deal

    The U.S has "no right" to interfere in Chinese cooperation with Germany, China's foreign ministry said Thursday, after Washington cautioned against Beijing getting a controlling stake in Hamburg's port terminal. U.S. interference is symptomatic of its practice of coercive diplomacy, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing in Beijing. "Pragmatic cooperation between China and Germany is a matter for the two sovereign countries, the United States should not attack it without reason and has no right to meddle and interfere," Zhao said Thursday, a day before German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was due in Beijing for a one day visit where he is expected to meet President Xi Jinping.

  • Spotty morning show showers and feeling cold on Friday

    WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect until midnight for the NORTHERN SANGRE DE CRISTOS MOUNTAINS ABOVE 11,000 FEET. Accumulations up to 1 foot are possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect until 9 am Friday for the SOUTHERN SANGRE DE CRISTOS AND THE NORTHERN SANGRE DE CRISTOS BELOW 11,000 FEET. Accumulations 3-8 inches are possible.

  • Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd (KLSE:MUHIBAH) investors are sitting on a loss of 84% if they invested five years ago

    We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We don't...

  • Overseas Education (SGX:RQ1) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

    Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase...

  • Returns At Citra Nusa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CNH) Are On The Way Up

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a...

  • Union Gas Holdings Limited's (SGX:1F2) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

    With its stock down 37% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Union Gas Holdings (SGX:1F2). However, the...

  • Analysis-Truce in Ethiopia's Tigray war just first step on long road to peace

    Implementing the ceasefire agreed by the Ethiopian government and forces from the northern region of Tigray will be fraught with difficulties, while thorny political and territorial disputes will need to be tackled to achieve lasting peace. Two years of war between Ethiopia's federal army and Tigray forces have killed thousands of people, displaced millions from their homes, brought hunger to towns and villages across the region and caused catastrophic destruction. The truce signed on Wednesday after just a week of formal peace talks in the South African capital Pretoria reflected heavy pressures on both sides.

  • Shareholders in First Resources (SGX:EB5) are in the red if they invested five years ago

    For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But even the best stock...

  • Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Ramssol Group Berhad (KLSE:RAMSSOL)?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Ramssol Group Berhad's (KLSE:RAMSSOL) recent performance, when its stock has...

  • MSU Football: Every uniform combination Spartans have worn this season

    See what uniform combination the Spartans have worn for each game this season

  • There Is A Reason PeterLabs Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PLABS) Price Is Undemanding

    PeterLabs Holdings Berhad's ( KLSE:PLABS ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.3x might make it look like a buy...

  • Australia central bank cuts growth outlook, rates need to rise to cool red-hot inflation

    Australia's central bank on Friday downgraded the outlook for economic growth, warning that more rate hikes will be necessary to bring down sky-high inflation even as it strives to avoid an outright recession. In its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised its forecasts for inflation as it predicts higher wage growth ahead, and foreshadowed a faster pick-up in unemployment next year. Yet even with further increases in rates, inflation was not expected to return to the bank's 2-3% target range beyond the end of 2024, pointing to a long period of pain ahead.

  • Reaction to Ethiopia truce deal

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -The Ethiopian government and regional forces from Tigray agreed on Wednesday to cease hostilities, a surprise diplomatic breakthrough after nearly two years of war. "As soon as the situation allows, we will be sending back our teams to the ground because there's a lot of the public health emergency issues to deal with at the moment."

  • Inflation, abortion, crime on Ohio voters' minds for the 2022 election season

    What are the most important issues for Ohio voters? We canvassed the state as the midterm election nears. Here's what we learned.

  • US Chip-Gear Makers Told to Wait for Relief From China Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo had a sobering message for US makers of chipmaking equipment this week: you’ll need to wait as long as nine months before Washington can reach an accord with US allies over strict new rules aimed at restricting China’s access to certain technologies.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twit