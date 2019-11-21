Germany’s Coalition on the Cusp of Collapse: What’s Next?

(Bloomberg) -- For the better part of this year, Germany’s coalition seemed to have been hanging by a thread. Now its existential debates are coming to a head and that could mean an early end to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s last term in office.

Policy disagreements over climate and pensions exacerbated poor election and poll results for the centrist parties. Leadership struggles ensued. Now, at the halfway point of Merkel’s last four-year term, Christian Democrats meet to discuss their future at a party conference Nov. 22-23. The Social Democrats, the junior coalition partner, elect a new leader Nov. 30 and decide whether to abandon the government at a convention a week later.

Here’s a guide that explains if, why, and how Merkel’s government could fall apart.

Why is the coalition so fragile?

To begin with the coalition was born out of necessity to avoid a prolonged political stalemate. Many of the SPD members didn’t want to enter another coalition with the conservative CDU, which is often credited for their policies. The centrist coalition partners are losing support as voters turn toward the far-right Alternative for Germany and the environmentalist Greens, which are vying with the SPD as Germany’s center-left political force. That push and pull on both sides heightens tensions among the allies.

What are the chances the SPD jumps ship?

Government critics within the SPD say that poor approval ratings are the result of abandoning its working-class principles and that it should “renew” itself in opposition.

In a first round vote for party chair in October the majority of members voted for candidates favoring an exit from government. The pro-alliance Finance Minister Olaf Scholz now faces one of them in a run-off vote. If Scholz were to lose, the chances of an SPD exit and end of the government would rise considerably.

Yet there are good reasons why the SPD would stay in government, mostly because the alternatives after leaving aren’t particularly attractive either. If, for instance, Merkel decides to carry on a minority government, it would look awkward for the SPD to withdraw its support for policies it helped put on the drawing board. And if it chooses to continue its support in parliament, then it might as well stay in power by hanging on to its current cabinet posts. If snap elections were to be held, the SPD would lose further power in parliament. In the last election in September 2017 it won 20.5%, now it has around 15%.

Snap election or minority government under Merkel?

If the SPD were to exit government and withdraw its parliamentary support, Merkel could in theory remain in office for some time, though few people think she would be able or willing to head a minority government for long. Snap elections in Germany don’t happen frequently or easily. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who would have to dissolve parliament, is not a big friend of snap elections. Any path to a new election would have to involve a confidence vote in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament.

What would post-Merkel Germany look like?

The succession to Merkel is wide open. Her party remains the number one political force in the country, with 25%-27% in opinion polls. But the CDU chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has struggled to garner support in her party and beyond, and even faced a failed revolt. If the Social Democrats were to drop out of government, they may not even put up a candidate. If they stay, Scholz is widely expected to bid for the country’s top job. The Greens, who are the second-strongest force and temporarily rivaled the CDU for the number one spot, have said they are open to govern with either SPD or CDU.

Read More:Merkel Successor Faces Party Revolt Over Bid to Be ChancellorGermany’s Finance Minister Advances to Run-Off for Party ChiefMerkel Coalition Battered as Germans Turn on Mainstream PartiesAngela Merkel’s Wounded Party Doesn’t Know Where to Lead GermanyMerkel’s Own Party Wants Outright Huawei Ban From 5G Networks

--With assistance from Patrick Donahue and Arne Delfs.

To contact the reporter on this story: Raymond Colitt in Berlin at rcolitt@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Sills at bsills@bloomberg.net, Richard Bravo

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.