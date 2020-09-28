Germany confirms one more African swine fever case in wild boar

HAMBURG (Reuters) - One more case of African swine fever (ASF) has been confirmed in a wild boar in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

There have been 36 confirmed cases since the first one on Sept. 10. All were in wild animals with no farm pigs affected, the ministry said.

All have been found in the region of the first discovery in the Brandenburg area.

Germany's Friedrich-Loeffler scientific institute confirmed the latest animal had ASF, the ministry said.

China and a series of other pork buyers banned imports of German pork this month after the first case was confirmed, causing Chinese pork prices to surge.





