Germany confirms third death related to coronavirus

BERLIN, March 11 (Reuters) - Germany on Wednesday confirmed its third death case related to the coronavirus as another patient in the badly affected district of Heinsberg in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia died, local authorities said.

Germany has reported 1,296 cases of the virus, according to figures released by the Robert Koch Institute for disease control late on Tuesday.

Germany on Monday reported its first two deaths in connection with the coronavirus after a 89-year-old woman had died in the town of Essen and a 78-year-old man with pre-existing health conditions had died in the Heinsberg district. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Riham Alkousaa)