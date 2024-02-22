Germany, Czech Republic in talks on tank deal to supply Ukraine

Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, attends a panel discussion during a science conference in Germany. Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

The German and Czech governments are in talks on a weapons deal to ship older Soviet-era battle tanks and other equipment to Ukraine in exchange for modern German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks and other replacements.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced on Wednesday night following a meeting of his Cabinet that Berlin had made such an offer.

"This will enable us to reduce our dependence on Russian technology and modernize our army," said Fiala.

The proposed replacement tanks would be slightly older Leopard tanks that have been decommissioned by Switzerland's army and sold back to Germany, dpa has learned.

Switzerland insisted that the terms of the deal include requirements that the Leopard tanks not be delivered to Ukraine, citing long-standing Swiss policy of strict neutrality.

In return, the Czech Republic would provide the Ukraine with more Soviet-era T-72 tanks from its stockpile. Ukraine, which was once part of the Soviet Union, extensively operates those types of tanks in addition to a mix of more modern weapons provided by Western supporters.

The Czech Republic has publicly revealed handing over 62 main battle tanks, 131 infantry fighting vehicles, six helicopters and 16 air defence systems to the country attacked by Russia since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

In an initial exchange, the Czech Republic had already received 14 Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks from German industrial stocks to partially replenish its own arsenals. A Büffel armoured recovery vehicle is to follow.