German Daily Covid-19 Infections Top 100,000 for First Time

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christoph Rauwald
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Germany joined countries like the U.K., France and Italy in recording more than 100,000 new Covid-19 infections in a single day, and the country’s health minister warned that the crest of the wave is still weeks away.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In the latest evidence that the highly contagious omicron variant is spreading fast across Europe’s largest economy, another 112,323 infections were registered after 74,405 the previous day, according to data published Wednesday by Germany’s public-health institute RKI.

“I think we’ll reach the high-point in mid-February, and then the case numbers could go down again, but we’re not at the peak yet,” Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said late Tuesday in an interview with RTL television.

The seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 people is likely much higher than the official number, which rose to record of 584.4 on Wednesday, Lauterbach added. “We don’t know exactly if it’s 1,000, but we will see higher case numbers,” he said.

Germany has tightened restrictions on access to restaurants, cafes and bars and pledged to accelerate its relatively sluggish vaccination campaign to battle the omicron strain.

The new government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz has refrained so far from resorting to sweeping lockdown measures like shuttering businesses and schools again.

But officials have signaled additional measures might be needed and the country’s parliament is preparing to debate the introduction of mandatory vaccinations.

Lauterbach said a vaccine mandate is needed to avert another wave of infections in the fall, and suggested it could come into effect as early as April once the bill has been approved by lawmakers. New variants of the virus are likely to appear between now and the fall, he predicted.

As of Tuesday, just under 73% of the German population were fully vaccinated, and almost half had received a booster shot. However, nearly 16 million of those eligible are still yet to get a Covid shot.

Germany’s federal government and state leaders agreed recently to allow people to test out of quarantine after one week instead of the current 14 days to avert staff shortages in critical services, while people with a booster shot are exempt from having to isolate.

They made an “urgent recommendation” for wearing particle-filtering FFP-2 masks in stores and on public transport, and agreed to meet again on Monday to discuss the need for further measures.

(Updates with health minister comments from first paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Before-and-after photos show ash, destruction of volcano eruption and tsunami in Tonga

    A thick layer of volcanic ash covered Tonga on Tuesday as the first images emerged from the Pacific island nation since it was hit by a massive undersea

  • U.S. Dollar’s Comeback May Cut Short Rally in Emerging Currencies

    (Bloomberg) -- A rebound in the world’s reserve currency could choke the current rally of its peers in emerging markets.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Volcano Blew Island to PiecesThat’s the view of Brendan McK

  • Can Crypto Really Beat Inflation?

    Are tokens like Bitcoin “digital” gold? And if so, do they have what it takes to defeat inflation, the monster now stalking fiat currencies everywhere?

  • Stocks Extend Drop as Treasury Yields Stay Higher: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks extended a global selloff Wednesday in the wake of a surge in Treasury yields, as the prospect of Federal Reserve monetary tightening to fight high inflation weighs on markets.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Ima

  • China Points Finger at Overseas Mail on Beijing Omicron Case

    (Bloomberg) -- China is pointing blame for a recent locally transmitted case of the omicron variant in Beijing at overseas mail.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Volcano Blew Island to PiecesResidents in the Chine

  • Australia, the Bahamas and 20 other countries are on the CDC's 'avoid travel' list

    More than 100 countries are on the CDC’s list of destinations that should be avoided because of the high risk of COVID-19.

  • Omicron Reaches China’s Political, Financial and Tech Hubs

    (Bloomberg) -- Omicron has breached the political, financial and technology centers of China for the first time, putting pressure on the country’s response to the more transmissible variant as it awaits the Winter Olympics starting in less than three weeks.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deep

  • Alibaba Stock May See Its Worst Day This Year. Here Are Two Reasons Why.

    A spike in bond yields is hitting the tech sector broadly Tuesday. But there's another factor specific to Alibaba that could explain the underperformance.

  • ECB Would Act If Inflation Proved More Persistent, Villeroy Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s inflation forecasts aren’t a “blind certitude” and the institution will take action if the price surge proves more persistent, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions,

  • Australian Dollar Pulls Back Towards Potential Support

    The Australian dollar has pulled back a bit during the course of the trading session on Tuesday to show signs of hesitation. That being said, the market is approaching a potential support level.

  • US, allies pledge unity on Russia; to do what isn't as clear

    President Joe Biden has rallied European allies to pledge as one that they will take tough measures against Russia if it rolls troops into Ukraine. Militarily, for example, the United States, Turkey and Britain have stood out for supplying or agreeing to supply anti-tank missiles, armed drones, naval warships and other weapons, along with money to help Ukraine build its defenses.

  • Investing in SDI (ASX:SDI) three years ago would have delivered you a 65% gain

    One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks...

  • University of Toronto Researcher: El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment 'Tells Very Concerning Story'

    The Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto's Munk School has published a research paper investigating the Pegasus spyware hacking of media and civil society in El Salvador. Senior Researcher John Scott-Railton shares insights into the key findings. "What has been happening in El Salvador on the technical side tells a very concerning story," Scott-Railton said. Plus, what's the appeal of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele?

  • COVID-19 Testing Now Offered Wednesday And Friday At Yukich Field

    FREE, drive-thru COVID-19 testing Wednesday, Jan. 19, and Friday, Jan. 21, at Yukich Field in Evergreen Park.

  • 19 Ways To Tackle Your Budget and Manage Your Debt

    Debt is a growing problem in America. Total household debt was over $14 trillion in the first quarter of 2021, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Watch Out: 16 Key Signs That You Will...

  • Billionaire Platt-Backed Biotech Startup Raises $54 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Engitix Ltd., a U.K.-based biopharmaceutical company whose backers include billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Platt, has raised $54 million in private financing to boost growth.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Image

  • Ingrid Betancourt: Former Farc captive announces presidential bid

    Ex-Senator Ingrid Betancourt spent six years as a Farc captive after being kidnapped in 2002.

  • New York Attorney General: We Found ‘Significant Evidence’ of Trump Organization Fraud

    ReutersNew York Attorney General Letitia James asked a court late Thursday night to compel Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump to testify under oath, saying that her office’s investigation into the Trump Organization had uncovered “significant evidence” of fraud. James said in a tweet, “We have uncovered significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insu

  • MSNBC Thanks 'Loyal Viewer' Trump After Hosts Read Insulting Statement Aloud

    "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough joked that the former president "can't quit us."

  • ‘Everything is gray except for the blood.’ Here’s what Russia really wants in Ukraine | Opinion

    As the Russians menace Ukraine by amassing at least 100,000 troops at the border, it is time to ask what Russian President Vladimir Putin is really after.