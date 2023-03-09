Church shooting in Germany leaves several dead, wounded

5
GEIR MOULSON
·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Shots were fired inside a building used by Jehovah's Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening, and several people were killed or wounded, police said.

The shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers (miles) north of the downtown area of Germany's second-biggest city.

“We only know that several people died here; several people are wounded, they were taken to hospitals,” police spokesman Holger Vehren said.

He said he had no information on the severity of the injuries suffered by the wounded.

The scene of the shooting was the Jehovah's Witnesses' Kingdom Hall, a modern and boxy three-story building next door to an auto repair shop.

Vehren said police were alerted to the shooting about 9:15 p.m. and were on the scene quickly.

He said that after officers arrived and found people with apparent gunshot wounds on the ground floor, they heard a shot from an upper floor and found a fatally wounded person upstairs who may have been a shooter. He said police did not have to use their firearms.

Vehren said there was no indication that a shooter was on the run and that it appeared likely that the perpetrator was either in the building or among the dead.

Two witnesses interviewed on n-tv television, whose names weren't given, said they heard 12 shots.

Police had no information on the event that was under way in the building when the shooting took place.

They also had no immediate information on a possible motive. Vehren said that “the background is still completely unclear.”

Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher tweeted that the news was “shocking” and offered his sympathy to the victims' relatives.

Jehovah’s Witnesses are part of an international church, founded in the United States in the 19th century and headquartered in Warwick, New York. It claims a worldwide membership of about 8.7 million, with about 170,000 in Germany.

Members are known for their evangelistic efforts that include knocking on doors and distributing literature in public squares. The denomination's distinctive practices include a refusal to bear arms, receive blood transfusions, salute a national flag or participate in secular government.

Recommended Stories

  • Several dead in shooting at Jehovah's Witness church in Hamburg

    HAMBURG (Reuters) -Several people have been killed or seriously injured in a shooting at a Jehovah's Witness church in the northern German city of Hamburg, with the motive for the attack unclear, police said on Thursday. Broadcaster NDR quoted a police spokesperson saying that one or several unknown perpetrators shot at people in a church at about 9 p.m. local time (2000 GMT). "The dead people all have gunshot wounds," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

  • UN makes 'major breakthrough' to prevent Yemen oil spill disaster

    The United Nations has bought a ship to remove oil and avoid a potentially catastrophic spill from a tanker decaying for years off the coast of war-ravaged Yemen, officials said Thursday.- 'No choice' - The United Nations had been searching for years for a solution and appealed for a ship donation or a lease. 

  • Several dead in Hamburg church shooting: German police

    Several people have been killed in a shooting in a Jehovah's Witnesses church in Hamburg, with the gunman believed to be among the dead found in the building, German police said Thursday.Police did not give an exact toll, but several German national media said at least six people were killed.

  • UN signs deal to salvage stranded oil from tanker off Yemen

    The United Nations announced Thursday it signed an agreement to purchase a very large vessel that can transfer more than 1 million barrels of crude now stranded in a rusting tanker off the coast of war-torn Yemen. The deal is the first step in an eventual operation to evacuate the cargo and eliminate the threat of massive environmental damage from a possible oil spill or explosion. Achim Steiner, administrator of the U.N. Development Program, told a news conference that the deal was signed with Euronav, the world’s largest independent tanker company, to secure the purchase of a large crude carrier for the endeavor.

  • A TikToker was trapped in an airport hallway for two hours after a WestJet employee accidentally led him the wrong way

    The Canadian airline apologized to Ayden Schumacher after his TikToks went viral and offered him a free hotel stay and food vouchers.

  • Ugandan bill threatens jail for saying you're gay

    A bill is tabled in parliament to criminalise anyone identifying as LGBTQ+, and to imprison them.

  • China's Xi set to be handed third term as president

    Xi Jinping is set to be handed a norm-busting third term as president on Friday, capping a rise that has seen him become China's most powerful leader in generations.And on Friday they are set to elect the country's next president, according to an official schedule provided by the NPC -- a position certain to go to Xi.  His reelection is the culmination of a remarkable rise in which he has gone from a relatively little-known party apparatchik to the leader of a global superpower.

  • ‘Several’ reported dead or wounded in shooting at church in Hamburg, Germany

    Shots were fired inside a building used by Jehovah's Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening, and an unspecified number of people were killed or wounded, police said.

  • Disney reconsiders making content for others under Bob Iger

    Iger told the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco that streaming services have traditionally relied on a volume of fresh content to attract subscribers. The plan promoted activist investor Nelson Peltz to end his quest for a board seat, saying he was happy with Iger's restructuring.

  • Emergency Crews Search Rubble After Deadly Strike in Lviv Oblast

    At least five people were killed after a Russian rocket hit a residential area in Lviv Oblast, a Ukrainian official said, as Russia unleashed a large missile barrage across multiple cities early on Thursday, March 9.The mayor of Zolochiv, Ihor Hrynkiv, said a rocket fell in the village of Velyka Vilshanytsia, hitting two residential buildings.He posted footage showing emergency crews on the scene.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 81 missiles targeted the country on March 9.Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said a number of energy facilities in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions were targeted. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was operating on diesel generators due to the blackout, he said.Energoatom said that all domestic nuclear plants in Ukraine had “decreased their power” due to the threat of further missile attacks. Credit: Ihor Hrynkiv via Storyful

  • Crackdown on SNP ministers using meetings with foreign governments to promote independence

    The Foreign Secretary is to order a crackdown on SNP ministers exceeding their powers by using meetings with overseas governments to promote Scottish independence and attack Brexit.

  • On tap: Booze still allowed on Amtrak in New Hampshire

    Riders on an Amtrak train that runs from Maine to Boston can continue to buy alcoholic beverages during the 35-mile stretch of the trip that goes through New Hampshire as officials said they plan to work out a “creative solution” to avoid violating a state liquor law. The Amtrak Downeaster takes passengers 145 miles (233 kilometers) from Brunswick, Maine, to Boston. The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority, a quasi-government agency that has a service agreement with Amtrak, said it was told by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission that the train can’t serve alcohol during the New Hampshire portion of the journey.

  • The U.S. Soccer president’s salary is $0. There’s a growing push to change that

    Next week, U.S. Soccer’s members will vote on a motion to pay the president $150,000 per year, plus benefits. On the surface, the increasingly popular rationale seems obvious.

  • Rail expert: 'The freight industry has become a mess'

    In a Yahoo Finance interview on the Norfolk Southern Corporation train derailments, Former Oregon Congressman and House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter Defazio insisted it’s high-time the United States update its freight system.

  • Factbox-What's in Biden's budget: taxes on buybacks, rail safety, childcare

    U.S. President Joe Biden released his administration's budget proposal for fiscal 2024 on Thursday. While the document is always a bit of a wish list, and especially so given the current divided Congress, the Democratic president's spending and revenue priorities will be key factors in upcoming negotiations with Republicans over raising the debt ceiling. Biden doubled down on a State of the Union pledge to trim the national deficit, promising to cut almost $3 trillion over 10 years, with tax hikes on companies and high earners.

  • Prince Harry Shared New Intimiate Details About His Family Life, Racism, And His Marriage To Meghan Markle

    In a new interview with Dr. Gabor Mate, Prince Harry shared more intimate details about feeling like he didn't belong in his family and how his relationship with Meghan Markle gave him a "crash course" on racism.

  • Rubio takes aim at planned Ford US battery plant using Chinese technology

    U.S. Senator Marco Rubio on Thursday introduced legislation that takes aim at Ford Motor's deal to use technology from Chinese battery company CATL as part of the automaker's plan to spend $3.5 billion to build a battery plant in Michigan. Rubio, the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee, introduced legislation that would block tax credits for electric vehicle batteries produced using Chinese technology, saying it would "significantly restrict the eligibility of IRA tax credits and prevent Chinese companies from benefiting."

  • Turkish earthquake survivors reconsider election loyalty to Erdogan

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan could have relied on strong voter backing from Cigdemtepe and other villages and towns across southeast Turkey in the past, but a huge earthquake and a slow rescue response has made once loyal support more uncertain. There are signs his AK Party (AKP) is increasingly aware that it cannot take past votes for granted, as officials talk of accelerating rebuilding plans before elections in May, which may prove the toughest of Erdogan's more than two decades in power. "This whole village has voted AKP even though no one knows why," said a truck driver in Cigdemtepe, which is perched above cotton and garlic fields in Kahramanmaras province, a region where whole urban centres were destroyed.

  • Rupert Murdoch said he believed Trump was going 'increasingly mad' after he refused to concede defeat in the 2020 election

    Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch was scathingly critical of former President Donald Trump, even as his network pushed his election fraud claims.

  • Depew and Hamburg punch their ticket to Regional

    Depew and Hamburg punch their ticket to Regional