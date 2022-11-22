Germany Decides to End Military Mission in Mali by May 2024

Arne Delfs
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Germany will withdraw its troops from the United Nations peacekeeping force in Mali by May 2024.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“The government has decided today to propose to parliament to extend the mandate for the Bundeswehr mission in Mali for the last time for a year in May 2023 in order to end this mission in a structured manner after 10 years,” the spokesman of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Steffen Hebestreit, said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Germany had 575 soldiers and 32 staff officers serving in the Mali mission, known as Minusma, as of Sept. 30, according to UN data. French troops left Mali in August after almost a decade of helping fight al Qaeda-linked militants.

Mali, sub-Saharan Africa’s third-biggest gold producer, has been governed by a military junta since August 2020. It has grown more hostile toward western military intervention since the deployment of a US-estimated 1,000 mercenaries by Russia’s Wagner Group last year. Mali’s government has denied the presence of Wagner forces.

The German government has in the past repeatedly criticized the presence of Russian troops in Mali and threatened to end the mission.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Kenya bans 'biopiracy' export of notorious baobabs

    Farmers in the coastal county of Kilifi reportedly sold eight trees to a company based in Georgia.

  • Prosecutors Suggest There May Be A Second Suspect During Delphi Murders Hearing

    A judge tasked with deciding whether or not she will allow the publication of a sealed probable cause affidavit in a high-profile double murder case remains undecided — even after prosecutors suggested their could be another suspect in the case. Parties convened at the Carroll County Courthouse on Tuesday for a hearing about murder suspect Richard M. Allen, 50, who is charged in the 2017 murders of Abigail “Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty “Libby” German, 14, Fox Indianapolis affiliate WXIN repor

  • New York Governor Hochul Signs Moratorium to Curb Crypto Mining

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed one of the most restrictive laws in the US on regulating cryptocurrency mining. Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison Camp, Family VisitsThe bill triggers a t

  • Late-Night Shooting at Chesapeake Walmart Leaves 7 Dead, Virginia Cops Say

    WAVYPolice say six people were killed and several more were injured in a mass shooting at a Walmart in Virginia on Tuesday night, just the latest such attack in less than a week. The Chesapeake Police Department confirmed the shooter also died in the incident, the City of Chesapeake Twitter account confirmed early Wednesday. A police spokesperson confirmed the incident to The Daily Beast at the Walmart store off Battlefield Boulevard. In a press conference, Chesapeake public information officer

  • ‘Final Crushing Blow’: Putin’s Men Scramble Over Feared Crimea Blitz

    GettyAfter a series of crushing defeats for Russia’s military in Ukraine from the northeast to the south over the last several weeks, Russian authorities in Moscow appear to be increasingly concerned that Ukraine has set its sights on seizing back Crimea next.Russian MP Andrei Gurulyov on Sunday urged Moscow to determine the risk of Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization launching an attack on Crimea, which Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Russ

  • Mike Pompeo Names 'The Most Dangerous Person In The World' And It's A Surprise

    The former secretary of state made quite the reach as he explores his presidential chances.

  • McCarthy calls on Mayorkas to resign or potentially face impeachment inquiry: 'Enough is enough'

    House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy says Republicans plan will move to impeach Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas if he does not resign when Republicans take the House next year.

  • Trump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury Told

    (Bloomberg) -- An accountant who handled the tax returns of some Trump Organization executives told a jury that Donald Trump reported a total of about $900 million in operating losses over two years.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElizabeth Holmes Judge

  • Wagner Group militants and Chechen soldiers arrive in occupied Donetsk Oblast city

    Units of the Wagner Group and Kadyrovites [soldiers from the Chechen Republic fighting as a part of the Russian Armed Forces. - ed.] have arrived in the occupied city of Debaltseve, Donetsk Oblast. Additionally, the occupiers have left some positions near the city of Molochansk (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

  • Herschel Walker Delivers Unhinged Transphobic Speech the Day After LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting

    On Saturday, a 22-year-old man with a history of domestic violence killed five people and injured 22 others with an AR-15 at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Some people were at the venue, Club Q, to mark the Transgender Day of Remembrance, a commemoration of people killed in anti-trans violence. One of the victims, bartender Daniel Aston, was transgender.

  • Russia's missile potential running out: enough for only 3 massive attacks left sources

    After the last missile strike on Ukraine, Russia's missile potential will be enough for no more than 3 more massive attacks, according to high-ranking sources in the power alliance. Source: UP article "The peace is under rocket fire.

  • Kinburn Spit operation would provide Ukraine with significant advantages, says ISW

    Control over the Kinburn Spit, where Ukraine is conducting a "silent" operation, would provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with a number of significant advantages — including control over the mouths of the Dnipro and Pivdennyi Buh rivers, according to a new report of the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War published on Nov. 21.

  • Russia loses another 410 soldiers, most of them on three fronts

    The Russian Federation has lost another 410 servicemen, 2 tanks, 5 armoured combat vehicles, and 5 artillery systems in its war against Ukraine. Source: data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of 23 November Details: The invaders have suffered their heaviest losses on the Avdiivka, Bakhmut, and Lyman fronts.

  • Change in direction of movement of Russian equipment, manpower from Mariupol, says mayoral advisor

    Invading Russian forces have changed the direction of movement of military equipment and manpower from the city of Mariupol, the city’s mayoral advisor Petro Andriushchenko said in a Telegram messenger post on Nov. 21.

  • Kremlin conducts closed poll and finds Russians fundamentally tired of war

    In early November, the administration of the Russian president conducted a survey in several regions of Russia which showed that Russians were tired of the war and felt apathy. Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza, citing two sources close to the Kremlin that are familiar with the results of the study Quote: "The focus groups clearly show that Russians 'do not feel optimistic about their future and the future of the country'.

  • Russian conscripts in Luhansk Oblast given uniforms belonging to killed and wounded soldiers

    In Luhansk Oblast, conscripts fighting on the side of the Russian Federation are given uniforms belonging to dead or wounded soldiers; they find personal belongings of the uniforms' previous owners in their pockets.

  • Judge Blasts Trump Org Lawyers for Delay Tactics

    Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesYears of delay tactics and games by the Trump Organization finally boiled over in New York court on Tuesday, when a state judge unleashed on the company and set a firm deadline for what could be the potential doom of Donald Trump’s family company.The Trump Organization is now set to go on trial on Oct. 2, 2023, when it will face accusations that it routinely faked property values—dodging taxes and tricking banks in the process.Justice Arthur F.

  • Russian regional leaders wrote to Putin demanding he stop mobilizing reservists to fight in Ukraine, as chatter about a second draft intensifies

    Rumors abound in Russian circles that a second wave of call-ups will begin in December 2022 and January 2023.

  • McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls

    A GOP promise to expel two Democrats from the House Intelligence Committee would dramatically escalate partisan warfare over panel assignments, potentially ending the intelligence career of Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.) while increasing fears that the new majority intends to trample on minority rights. The vow by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is busily seeking support…

  • Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff

    A poll released on Tuesday by AARP, an interest group for those aged 50 and older, found a significant age gap in voters’ preferences in the Georgia Senate runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and former NFL player Herschel Walker (R). Warnock leads Walker by 24 percentage points among voters aged 18-49, while…