Germany’s decision on Taurus missiles supplies for Ukraine expected in two weeks max – Pistorius

Germany could decide to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles within one to two weeks, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Sept. 15 during the Westphalia Peace Conference.

"The delay in deciding whether to transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine is not due to distrust or hesitation but stems from Berlin’s need to carefully consider the consequences of each move," Pistorius said.

"It’s not about trust but about protection. We have pledged not to endanger the German people. That’s our mission. Concurrently, we want to offer support to Ukraine. If it takes a week or two to reach a decision, so be it."

Pistorius added that Berlin has around 500 Taurus missiles, half of which are outdated and require refurbishment and reprogramming.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced progress in discussions regarding the provision of American ATACMS and German Taurus missiles to Ukraine on Sept. 13. However, a final decision has yet to be reached.

Der Spiegel reported on Aug. 11 that the German government was exploring the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Taurus-guided missiles.

At the time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was reportedly insistent on making modifications to the missiles to ensure that they could not target Russian territory.

Scholz denied any indecision on his part, although government sources have hinted that he may be the primary factor in slowing down the approval process.

