Germany: Earlier Afghanistan withdrawal being considered

U.S. Black Hawk military helicopters fly over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Discussions are underway among military planners with the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Kabul for a possible withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan as early as July 4, Germany's Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

If agreed, the date would move up by more than two months the timeline to bring international troops home.

“The Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul are currently considering whether to shorten the withdrawal period,” Defense Ministry spokesman David Helmbold told reporters in Berlin. “The 4th of July is now being considered as a pullout date. The ministry informed the (German parliament’s) defense committee about this today.”

NATO agreed earlier this month to withdraw its roughly 7,000 non-American forces from Afghanistan to match U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to pull all American troops from the country starting on May 1.

Biden has said he wants the process completed by Sept. 11, while NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has only said the withdrawal was expected to be done “within a few months.”

Germany, which currently has a little more than 1,000 troops participating in the mission there, so far has said it hopes to complete its part of the withdrawal by mid-August.

Asked later Wednesday what the reasoning for mulling an earlier departure is, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said it “lies particularly in the idea that the shorter the stay in Afghanistan now, the smaller the danger from the Taliban may be.”

The Defense Ministry wouldn't comment on which country brought up the idea of a full withdrawal by July 4.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said that “whether that in the end will really be the date set for the withdrawal is a decision NATO has to make.”

Helmbold, the Defense Ministry spokesman, said that “the nations involved are now examining what challenges that would entail and what the consequences would be."

Recommended Stories

  • India does not see logic in U.S. putting it on currency watchlist

    India does not see any logic in the United States putting it on a monitoring list of currency manipulators, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday. "I don't understand any economic logic," Anup Wadhawan, India's commerce secretary told reporters. The Reserve Bank of India is following a policy that allows currency movements based on market forces, he said.

  • Why Canada's new foreign buyers tax won't fix skyrocketing home prices

    Ottawa announced a new federal foreign buyers tax in the first federal budget in two years, but experts say it won’t help make housing more affordable.

  • WHO says investigating 'unverified' report of South African variant in Singapore

    The South African COVID-19 variant has been detected in Singapore based on unofficial sources but the information has yet to be verified by authorities here, according to the WHO.

  • EU has exported 37 million more COVID-19 shots than its nations have received - sources

    The European Union has exported about 37 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines than it has shared out among its own 27 countries, two sources told Reuters citing figures from the bloc's data. The EU is buying most of its vaccines together as a bloc and, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control nearly 133 million doses have been distributed among EU states. That compares to 136 million doses exported since Jan. 30 to 43 countries, with Japan the top recipient at 52.3 million doses, followed by ex-EU member Britain at 16.2 million, the sources said after the European Commission presented the figures to the 27 member states' European ministers on Tuesday.

  • In race to rearm, Greece seeks partnerships, more hardware

    Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited an air base in southern Greece to attend multinational military exercises joined by fighter jets from the United States, France, Israel, Spain and the United Arab Emirates. Greece spends more on defense than any other European Union country relative to the size of its economy.

  • Russia’s talk of leaving the ISS makes so much more sense now

    NASA may have been a bit blindsided this week when its partner, Russia's Roscosmos, revealed that it was going to decide whether or not it wanted to leave the ISS permanently. The space station has been co-operated by both the United States and Russia for a long time and has hosted astronauts from many different nations. Now, it seems Russia is having second thoughts and it's blaming the space station's age and lack of functionality as reasons it might depart. At the time, it didn't make a ton of sense. The ISS has been a big deal for Russia for a long time and it's one of the few areas where the United States and Russia have a cooperative agreement that, at least from outside appearances, works quite well. Political blustering aside, there seemed to be little reason why either country would want to set sail, but a post on Telegram by Roscosmos boss Dmitry Rogozin helps make things quite a bit clearer. If Russia does decide to leave the ISS, it will almost certainly be doing so in favor of its own space station. As AP reports, a Telegram post by Rogozin appeared shortly after news broke that the country was considering pulling out of the International Space Station. The message was simple, with the Russian space boss stating that the "first core module of the new Russian orbital station is in the works." Rogozin also noted that Energia, the Russian state-owned aerospace corporation, is working on the project and that it should be ready to launch by 2025. The posts included a video of Energia workers doing their thing. Russia has already agreed to work with NASA on the International Space Station through 2024. Beyond that, another agreement would have to be reached in order for the cooperation to continue. NASA has long been of the opinion that it will continue to work on the ISS until it makes sense to stop. Russia appears to be arguing that that limit will be reached shortly, and that the space station may ultimately be too old and/or unsafe for it to feel comfortable sending its astronauts there. If that does indeed happen, and Russia pulls out of the ISS in 2025, it will be interesting to see what NASA decides to do. Russia is obviously working on its own space station that it will begin constructing in space in 2025 but NASA has no such plans. The U.S. space agency wants to send humans to the Moon within the next four years (or so) and is working on the Artemis program that will see the construction of a lunar gateway to act as a jumping-off point for missions to and from the lunar surface. That's all great, but none of those plans would fill a hole that an abandoned ISS would leave. It may be a while before we see what Russia's decision ultimately is, but Russia's chatter this week will undoubtedly have caught NASA's attention.

  • Rep. Blumenauer 'confident' Biden will 'stay out of the way' on marijuana legalization

    Long-time marijuana legalization advocate Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D., Oreg.) is optimistic about the chances of ending the federal prohibition of marijuana now that Democrats control both chambers of Congress and the White House.

  • Donald Trump Jr. is pushing his father to go all-in on culture war issues ahead of a potential 2024 run, report says

    Taking on a prominent role in his father's increasingly small circle, Trump Jr. is advising him on political issues ahead of a possible 2024 bid.

  • ONE champion Aung La N Sang speaks out on bloodshed amidst Myanmar coup

    ONE Championship titleholder Aung La N Sang is asking for help as the political unrest in Myanmar has spiraled out of control.

  • Pakistan hotel bomb: Deadly blast hits luxury venue in Quetta

    The explosion in Quetta, which killed at least four people, may have targeted China's ambassador.

  • Musk Says Autopilot Not Engaged in Tesla Crash

    Elon Musk weighed in on the Tesla crash that grabbed headlines after local authorities said they suspected no one was in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

  • Putin is at ‘weakest point’ of his 20-year rule: Dan Hoffman

    Fox News contributor Dan Hoffman argues on ‘America’s Newsroom’ that Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering consequences of a ‘lackluster’ response to the coronavirus.

  • Netanyahu tries to change election rules as mandate slips away

    With his mandate to form a government due to expire in two weeks, and his rivals' efforts to form an alternative coalition gaining momentum, Netanyahu has a new strategy: changing the election rules.Why it matters: If Netanyahu can’t form a coalition by May 4, he will face the real danger of losing the prime minister’s post for the first time in 12 years.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The mandate would likely pass to opposition leader Yair Lapid, who would have 28 days to try to form a unity government with Naftali Bennett, the right-wing kingmaker whom both sides have been courting.The state of play: Netanyahu's only path to a majority would require him to bring in the Islamist Ra'am party, an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood.But he has been unable to convince the radical right-wing Religious Zionism party, which includes Jewish supremacists, to join a government supported by Ra'am.Right now, he appears stuck.Driving the news: Worse, Netanyahu lost a crucial vote on Monday in the Knesset on the formation of the parliamentary committee that will control the Knesset agenda.While Bennett voted with Netanyahu's right-wing bloc, Lapid and another right-wing Netanyahu rival, Gideon Sa'ar, convinced Ra'am to vote with the anti-Netanyahu bloc, giving them a majority.The loss was a major blow for Netanyahu and his Likud party. "We are aware we are probably going to be in the opposition soon. Netanyahu will be the head of the opposition," Likud whip Miki Zohar said after the vote.In an attempt to prevent the mandate from passing to his rivals, Netanyahu floated an initiative to change the entire Israeli electoral system.His new bill calls for direct elections only for the prime minister's post, to be held in 30 days.The bill is unlikely to pass and would likely be overturned by the Supreme Court if it does because it effectively changes the rules in the middle of the game.What he's saying: At a press conference on Tuesday, Netanyahu said the snap elections were the only way out of the political crisis.Netanyahu attacked Bennett for trying to form a government with the center-left and called on him to immediately back the electoral changes.What to watch: The key players are Lapid and Bennett.Lapid offered Bennett the prime minister's post for two years under a rotation agreement, but it's unclear if they've reached any understandings so far.If Netanyahu fails, his former protege will have to decide whether to cross the Rubicon, join forces with the center-left, and replace Netanyahu as prime minister.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Record coal burning in China, post-COVID recovery will feed a rebound in global carbon emissions: IEA

    Chinese coal consumption is poised to hit a record this year, according to a closely watched global tracking firm, a bump up that contradicts the view held by many climate change and energy experts that coal burning in the world’s second-biggest economy and largest polluter had peaked.

  • Lululemon is offering money for used yoga pants, diving into the $30 billion resale market

    Lululemon, which is known for its $100 leggings, announced Tuesday that it is launching a new resale initiative known as Like New.

  • Tucker Carlson calls support for George Floyd an ‘attack on civilisation’

    Fox News host uses show to question validity of Derek Chauvin verdict, asking: ‘Can we trust the way this decision was made?’

  • Covid: India sets global record for new cases amid oxygen shortage

    The country records 314,835 new daily cases as Delhi hospitals fear running out of oxygen in hours.

  • Black Army soldier responds to racist tirade at IHOP: ‘This is America’

    ‘This is the country we serve and defend. These are the people we fight for’

  • Russia Plunges Into Era of ‘Dictatorship’ as Putin Looms Over Eastern Europe

    MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEVMOSCOW—The day began with a dystopian wave of pre-emptive arrests. Many of his opponents were already under lock and key by the time President Vladimir Putin used an annual state of the nation address to remind people what happens to popular uprisings within striking distance of the Kremlin.With Russian troops massed on the border of Ukraine in numbers not seen since the invasion of Crimea, Putin gloried in the fate of the pro-Western movement in Kyiv, seven years after he annexed a chunk of its territory.Similar forces were at play in Belarus, Putin said, where the CIA was accused of stirring up a coup plot against the pro-Russian leader, who rigged elections last year. Putin has helped President Alexander Lukashenko crack down on the protest movement that arose against the blatantly stolen election.Domestic protesters were gathering across Russia as he spoke, fully aware that a similar crackdown is underway here as Putin’s rule slips toward dictatorship.The president will meet Lukashenko on Thursday amid increasingly close military and political ties between Moscow and the former Soviet client state. Putin has long wanted to place a missile base in Belarus and would love to further integrate the countries, putting the former Soviet port of Kaliningrad within reach.In an apparent slip of the tongue, Putin evoked the Cold War era by referring to his Eastern European allies as being members of the “Warsaw… [Pact]” before catching himself.In the major set-piece speech, Putin claimed that while the West was supposedly stirring up insurrection in the region, “Nobody thought of Ukraine’s fate and does not think of consequences for Belarusians.”He warned that any further interference in Eastern Europe would be a “red line” for Russia. “The organizers of any provocations against Russia will regret [it] in a way they never have before,” he said, promising asymmetric warfare while an estimated 100,000 troops, tanks, and fighter jets wait on Ukraine’s border.The recriminations against uprisings within Russia have already begun. Alexei Navalny, the leader of Russia’s opposition, was targeted in a nerve-agent attack last year and then jailed on trumped-up charges earlier this year.While Navalny’s supporters were being snatched out of taxis or arrested in their homes ahead of protests Wednesday, he was languishing in a prison hospital in a Siberia penal colony. Doctors say his life is “hanging by a thread.”After Navalny became ill during a hunger strike and denied access to independent medical professionals, his team called for a nationwide protest. Police stormed the apartments of Navalny supporters on Tuesday and Wednesday, hours before the rally, arresting people in the streets and at work in Krasnodar, Kurgan, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, and many other cities.Many are reluctant to join the protest because they fear lengthy prison terms, not just the short administrative detentions of up to 15 days, which have been commonplace throughout the Putin era. And yet, tens of thousands are taking to the streets in what they see as the final battle in Putin’s transformation into a dictator.One of those protesting is Navalny’s close friend Yevgeny Roizman, the former governor of the Sverdkovsk region. He led several thousand people on a march through Yekaterinburg, despite road closures and police vehicles equipped with water cannons.Roizman told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that several years in prison was an unpleasant thought for a 58-year-old, but he was unwavering in his determination. “This is a philosophical question for every Russian: Either you live for the rest of your life as a slave and coward, or you come out to feel yourself a free and brave man,” he said.Since the imprisonment of Navalny—which Amnesty International has described as a slow-motion execution—experienced Kremlinologists, opposition politicians, and journalists have begun to openly describe a hard shift in domestic politics, a path toward “dictatorship,” not the so-called soft authoritarian model sometimes ascribed to Russia.Moscow politician Vladimir Ryzhkov told The Daily Beast that the country has changed since Navalny’s arrest at the airport as he returned from Germany three months ago.“Russia is a dictatorship now, where young people, university students get prison terms for innocent posts on social media,” he said. “It will be even worse. Decline of the economy, capital outflow, shrinking incomes, technological lag—these are the inevitable consequences of Vladimir Putin’s domestic and foreign policies.”After speaking to The Daily Beast, Ryzhkov was one of hundreds arrested for supposedly organizing Wednesday’s rallies after he reposted details on social media.Professors and students have been deeply traumatized by police persecutions against the authors of the university newspaper Doxa this month. Four of the young journalists have been arrested and others are being questioned—the crackdown on a student paper is seen as a new low in media suppression even under Putin.“Police broke the door to our apartment, arrested my friend for her call not to be afraid of exercising our constitutional right of peaceful assembly,” a witness told The Daily Beast. “Many want to leave the country but the courage of Doxa authors, who continue to publish in spite of their friends being under arrest, inspires all the paper’s readers.”Gennady Gudkov, a Russian opposition figure in exile, insisted that this dark new era would never snuff out all opposition to Putin. “This is not the end of the resistance in Russia,” he told The Daily Beast. “When Putin turns into a dictator supported by military forces, the opposition will radicalize and work from the underground.”On Wednesday morning, Navalny’s wife, Yulia, posted an Instagram video of herself with the caption: “I am the queen of the underground.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Belgian envoy's wife 'slapped' S.Korea shopkeeper

    South Korean police say they want to talk to the wife of the Belgian ambassador there, after an incident in which she allegedly slapped a shopkeeper.Footage from a security camera emerged online this week from a clothing store.It shows a woman slapping a shopkeeper who had tried to stop her from approaching another worker.They had suspected she was trying to leave the shop with an item of clothing she had not paid for. Police who were dispatched at scene identified her as Xiang Xueqiu, the wife of the Belgian ambassador, according to an officer at the local police station. Police say they received a complaint over an alleged assault.But since then, the police have not been able to contact Xiang, saying it was because she was in a hospital. Reuters was unable to identify which hospital and could not immediately reach her for comment. The Belgian embassy in Seoul confirmed Xiang had been hospitalized but made no further comment. South Korea's foreign ministry told Reuters it had urged the Belgian embassy to cooperate on the matter and said it would take appropriate measure based on the police investigation.