Germany delivers IRIS-T air defense system, other aid to Ukraine

Germany has handed over an IRIS-T SLM air defense system, IRIS-T SLS missiles, 5,000 155mm artillery shells, and other defense assistance as part of its latest aid deliveries to Ukraine, the German government said on Oct. 27.

The delivery further included four armored personnel carriers, eight VECTOR reconnaissance drones, a TRML-4D aerial radar, four ground radars, five unmanned surface ships, and six border guard vehicles.

Ammunition for MARS II multiple-launch rocket systems, four tractors with semi-trailers, and 10,000 safety glasses were also included, Berlin said.

Advanced Western air defenses represent a crucial aid for Ukraine ahead of the coming winter. Ukrainian officials have warned that Russia is likely to intensify its strikes against the country's energy infrastructure in the following months.

Previously, Germany transferred two IRIS-T SLS systems to Ukraine in August, in addition to two SLM versions delivered in April this year and in October 2022.

SLM variants have a range of up to 40 kilometers, while their shorter-range SLS counterparts can reach targets 12 kilometers away.

