Germany delivers Patriot missile defense system, ammunition to Ukraine

Germany has handed over a Patriot air defense system, Patriot missiles, and more ammunition to Ukraine, the German government announced on Dec. 14.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Dec. 13 that the Patriot system previously pledged by Berlin would be deployed in Ukraine and operational by the end of 2023. It is the second Patriot system provided by Germany to Ukraine.

Patriot systems are vital in protecting Ukraine's airspace, as they have proven effective even against advanced Russian ballistics such as Kinzhal missiles.

Germany also handed over 7,390 additional rounds of 155mm ammunition, 14 more drone detection systems, eight more off-road Zetros trucks, and three more mine clearing systems.

In recent months, Germany has supplied Ukraine with Patriot, IRIS-T, and Gepard air defenses.

In the fall, Scholz pledged to send an additional Patriot as allies rushed to bolster Ukraine's air defenses for the winter.

Ukraine expects Russia to conduct an intense missile and drone campaign against critical infrastructure across the country in the colder months.

The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its Dec. 10 report that the coordinated Russian missile strike against Kyiv and central Ukraine on Dec. 7 was likely "the start of a more concerted campaign" aimed at degrading energy infrastructure.

Dozens left without a home as Russian strike damages apartment building in Kyiv Alina, her 9-year-old son, and 80-year-old grandmother were sitting outside. Their apartment was burned down, window frames were blown out, and the three were cut by shattered glass. “We were lucky (to survive). A fire quickly broke out, smoke around. The child was half naked. I managed to g… The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.