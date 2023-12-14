Germany delivers second Patriot system to Ukraine in new aid package

Berlin has delivered another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, along with additional Patriot surface-to-air missiles, the German government announced on Dec. 14.

The announcement coincides with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s unannounced visit to Germany.

The message describes the latest German military aid package as follows:

- A Patriot air defense system with spare parts and missiles,

- Nine Bandvagn 206 tracked all-terrain vehicles,

- 7,390 rounds of 155mm ammunition,

- Three remote-controlled mine-clearing systems,

- 14 drone detection systems,

- Eight Mercedes-Benz Zetros trucks,

- Four trailers for 8×8 HX81 tractors,

- More than 47,000 rounds of 40mm ammunition.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz previously committed to delivering a second Patriot battery to Ukraine in 2023.

