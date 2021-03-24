Merkel U-turns on cancelling Easter after fierce criticism

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference after discussing COVID-19 lockdown extension with state premiers - REUTERS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has ditched plans for a five-day Easter shutdown intended to break a third wave of the pandemic following fierce criticism, according to reports.

Ms Merkel and the leaders of Germany's 16 states agreed to prolong shutdown measures and tighten them over Easter during marathon talks running into the early hours of Tuesday.

As well as extending existing measures including keeping cultural, leisure and sporting facilities shut through to April 18, Ms Merkel and the state premiers ordered a tougher shutdown between April 1 and 5.

The plan was to make Thursday next week - the day before Good Friday - a "day of calm," with all shops closed, and only to allow supermarkets to open on Easter Saturday.

Coronavirus Germany Spotlight Chart - cases default

Since the Friday and Monday are already holidays, that would have created a five-day shutdown of public life - on top of existing lockdown restrictions, which were extended through April 18.

Der Spiegel news magazine called the measures a "scandal", claiming the government had "completely the wrong priorities" and should instead focus on improving its vaccination campaign and test strategy.

The new restrictions come as infection numbers continue to rise in Germany, with 15,813 new cases reported in 24 hours on Wednesday by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) health agency.

Patience is running thin in the country over a sluggish vaccine rollout, a delayed start to mass rapid testing and higher infection numbers despite months of shutdowns, with support for Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party at its lowest level for a year.