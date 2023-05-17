Germany does not fulfil requirements for Ukraine jet alliance - def min

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany does not have the training capacity or military equipment to actively contribute to a British-Dutch initiative to supply Ukraine with fighter jets, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Wednesday.

"We cannot play an active role in such an alliance, in such a coalition, because we have neither the training capacities, the competencies or the planes," Pistorius said in Berlin after a meeting with his British counterpart in Berlin.

During a summit of European leaders in Reykjavik this week, Britain said it was working with the Netherlands to forge an international coalition to help Ukraine obtain F-16 jets from its allies, though Britain, Germany and the U.S. have so far balked at supplying their own planes.

(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine)