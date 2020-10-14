    Advertisement

    Germany doesn't expect EU summit to draft sanctions against Turkey: source

    BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union is unlikely to launch sanctions against Turkey at its summit starting on Thursday amid a gas dispute in the eastern Mediterranean, a German government source said.

    Greece had requested to raise the issue at the two-day meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, the person said in Berlin on Wednesday.

    Germany does not expect the EU to change its stance on sanctions against Turkey a mere two weeks after the last summit's decision not to impose punitive measures until further notice.


    (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.