Germany doesn't see EU giving Britain major concession on Brexit

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday that Britain must decide what it wants compromises on with regard to Brexit but said he did not think the European Union would make any major concessions.

"I don't see a further substantial concession at the moment - if there was this possibility I don't know why we wouldn't have done it a long time ago," Maas said, adding he now expected decisions to be made in London.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)