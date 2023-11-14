Germany to double military aid, handling collaboration, how the Kremlin avoids oil sanctions

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. November 14, 2023.

● Berlin to double its military aid to Kyiv to $8.5 billion in 2024

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius indirectly confirmed earlier reports that Germany would double military aid to Ukraine to about $8.5 billion (€8 billion) in 2024, German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported on Nov. 12.





● Leader of the Crimean Tatar people awarded Hero of Ukraine on his 80th birthday

Mustafa Dzhemilev, the leader of the Crimean Tatar people and a member of the Ukrainian parliament, was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine on his 80th birthday on Nov. 13, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Facebook.





● MP Dubinsky accused of treason, working for Russian intel in U.S. Presidential election lies case

The Ukraine’s SBU Security Service and the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) have compiled evidence of state treason by a sitting MP Oleksandr Dubinsky, who is accused of involvement in information subversion favoring Russia, according to NV’s sources within law enforcement.





● How Ukraine plans to prosecute those collaborating with Russia

Over the course of the war, Ukraine’s SBU security service investigated about 8,000 criminal cases of collaboration with the enemy. But if current laws are not amended, people in liberated Ukrainian territories will be subject to prosecution for even the most innocuous misdeeds.





● Germany to increase air defense support for Ukraine: 5 IRIS-T systems by 2024

Germany will deliver two more IRIS-T anti-air systems to Ukraine by the end of the year, Martin Eger, Germany’s Ambassador to Ukraine announced on Nov. 11. The move aims to bolster Ukraine’s defense against potential Russian air strikes during the winter of 2023/2024.





● How will bad weather affect Russian aviation and Ukrainian air defense? — NV asked experts

Adverse weather conditions can disrupt the work of enemy aircraft and UAV operators, but their impact should not be overestimated. NV interviewed military experts to find out how the weather affects the intensity of Russian airstrikes.





● Ukraine’s private defense industry becoming next driver of economic growth — minister

More than 10 Ukrainian defense industry companies will be worth over $1 billion, and another 100 companies will reach a valuation of $1 million in the foreseeable future, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin said at NV’s ‘Formula for Ukraine's Success’ event, answering a question from NV editor-in-chief Vitaliy Sych.





● NV’s probe into Russia’s ingenious oil sanction evasion

Despite the G7 and EU’s imposition of a $60 per barrel price ceiling on Russian oil, the Kremlin continues to roll in the petrodollars, highlighting Moscow’s adeptness at navigating financial restrictions tied to its critical budgetary reliance on oil, experts told NV.





● How Ukraine’s military intelligence conducted their first successful operations against Russian forces in Kharkiv

A specialized unit from Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), known as Kraken, have executed several successful operations against Russia’s special forces in Kharkiv, HUR officer Danylo Polozhukhno revealed in an NV exclusive published on Nov. 9





● EU mission to visit Kyiv in December to discuss security guarantees — Borrell

In early December 2023, a European Union mission will visit Kyiv to discuss proposals for potential long-term security commitments to Ukraine, Josep Borrell, EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, announced on Nov. 13.

