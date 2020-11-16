Germany Ecommerce Payment Market Report 2020-2026 with Overview, Recent Initiatives & Sales Analysis of Paypal, AmazonPay, PayDirekt, Giropay

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Ecommerce Payment Market by Category (Food, Clothes, Travel, etc.) Payment Types (Bank Transfer, Card, Digital Wallets, Cash, Direct Debit, Open Invoice, Others), Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With a growing number of online shoppers, Germany e-commerce Payment Market is expected to grow by more than US$ 103 Billion by the end of the year 2026.

Germany is one of the biggest ecommerce markets in Europe, behind the United Kingdom and France. It is one of the most populous countries in Europe behind Russia and 5th largest ecommerce market in the world.

German consumers are moving to digital payment, using a digital wallet, bank transfer and shopping through credit cards. More than 70 percent of consumers have shopped through online stores than the physical store in the last six months. The ecommerce payment markets for hygiene products, groceries and pharmaceuticals have grown during this period.

The tech-savvy citizens of the country are moving from cash payment to digital wallet payment methods. Most of the German prefer payment through Digital Wallets, Open Invoice and Cards when shopping online. Increasing trust among German user with advance security measures and assurance by digital wallet, card issues and merchants is also encouraging users to move to digital payment rather than using cash for payment.

Initiatives of PayDirekt, Giropay, AmazonPay and Paypal such as buy now pay later, 0% finance are the other growth factors for Germany eCommerce Payment Market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Germany eCommerce Payment Market

Germany is one of the cash-economy in Europe, but the coronavirus has completely changed the shopping behaviour of German users, it acted as a catalyst for the digital payment industry, most of the citizen is using digital payment besides cash. In this report, we have covered the impact of coronavirus on every sector in Germany.

