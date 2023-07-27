Germany’s economy minister describes Russia-Africa summit as Putin's PR show

Vladimir Putin

The Russia-Africa summit, which is currently taking place in St. Petersburg, is nothing more than a PR show for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Germany's Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, said in an interview with ZDF.

"Anyone who promises cheap Russian wheat to African countries and at the same time bombs Ukrainian grain ports does not want to fight hunger, they just want to create new dependencies,"Schulze said.

Schulze said that Russia is an "anticolonial country" in words only.

In reality, Russia tries to exploit African countries and make them dependent on it as an imperial power, she said.

"This (Russia-Africa summit) is Putin's PR show," Schulze emphasized.

The summit is noticeably empty as 38 out of the 55 invited heads of state have decided not to attend.

The Kremlin announced today that Putin's major speech at the summit will be in regard to a "new world order" based on "multipolarity and equality of all states."

It is clear however that he does not have much of an audience on the African continent.

