Germany Can Endure Russia Gas Supply Halt, Habeck Tells Magazine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Monica Raymunt
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Robert Habeck
    German politician

(Bloomberg) -- Germany could weather a ban on Russian gas in the upcoming winter so long as it fills storages, progresses on LNG terminals and cuts consumption, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in an interview with WirtschaftsWoche.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The ability of Europe’s largest economy to endure a halt “is subject to several preconditions” but was doable, he told the magazine. The comments come as Germany is planning four new floating liquefied natural gas projects and fast tracking approvals to slash its dependence on Russian gas.

But replacing all of the Russian volumes will be a difficult undertaking, with the country receiving more than half its supply from Russia last year. Executives of companies including EON SE have said it’s unlikely the German government will support any European Union embargo on Russian gas because the impact on the economy would be massive.

If German gas storages are full by the end of this year, and two of the four floating LNG terminals it’s planning are connected to the grid by then, “we can get through the winter to some extent in the event that Russian gas supplies are cut off,” Habeck said.

The prognosis also hinges on industry and households reducing energy consumption by 10% “to avoid getting into an emergency situation,” Habeck said.

He added that he supported the European Union’s efforts to “intensively” seek dialogue with Hungary, where Prime Minister Victor Orban has hardened its public stance against a ban on Russian oil purchases, saying it would withdraw its veto threat only if its imports via pipelines are excluded.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gas prices hit a record high on Tuesday, surpassing records set in March

    Experts say gas prices could continue to climb through Memorial Day, and drivers can expect volatility in the summer months.

  • Carlyle Said to Near $1 Billion Takeover of Packaging Firm HCP

    (Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. is set to buy Chinese packaging firm HCP for about $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said, less than two months after a sale of the business was threatened by valuation concerns.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets W

  • Russia's war on Ukraine began with a satellite internet cyberattack

    The US, UK and EU have blamed Russia for a cyberattack that knocked out satellite internet service an hour before the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Cryptocurrencies Stabilize After Plunging on Terra, DeFi Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot CPI: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: US Looks at Sending New, Tank-Busting DronesCryptocurrencies steadied after the woes of the TerraUSD stablecoin triggered a flight from many popular digital tokens. Bitcoin climbed back to

  • Prices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation Persisting

    (Bloomberg) -- US consumer prices rose by more than forecast in April, indicating inflation will persist at elevated levels for longer and keeping the Federal Reserve on the path of aggressive interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Push Lower

  • Putin preparing for prolonged war in Ukraine -U.S spy chief

    STORY: "We assess President Putin is preparing for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas," Haines told lawmakers.Russia's assault on Kyiv was beaten back in March by strong Ukrainian resistance.Russia, which calls the invasion "a special military operation," poured more troops into Ukraine for a huge offensive last month in the eastern part of the country but its gains have been slow.Haines added that Putin was counting on the Western resolve to weaken over time and as the conflict continued, there was concern about how it would develop in the coming months."Combined with the reality that Putin faces a mismatch between his ambitions and Russia's current conventional military capabilities, likely means the next few months could see us moving along a more unpredictable and potentially escalatory trajectory," Haines added.

  • Boeing Shares Rise as CFO Points to Signs of Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. would consider selling stock to repair its balance sheet if its battered shares recover and the company hits milestones like finally restarting 787 Dreamliner deliveries, Chief Financial Officer Brian West said.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsStocks Slide as US Curve Flattens After Hot

  • Finland's president has a message for Russia as it inches closer to joining NATO: 'You caused this'

    Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday if Moscow wonders why Helsinki is moving toward joining NATO then Russia should "look at the mirror."

  • Trump's defense chief says he was accused of disloyalty after he refused to back claims the slain Iranian Maj. Gen. Soleimani was planning to attack 4 US Embassies

    "A trusted colleague told me that some of Trump's friends called to report on me, complaining that I was 'undermining' him," Esper writes.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘Free Speech’ Rant Is Immediately Dismantled On The House Floor

    Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin flipped the extremist Colorado Republican's comments right back at her.

  • Dorsey weighs in on Twitter bans after Musk says Trump’s would be lifted

    Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said he does not believe there should be permanent bans on the platform, with limited exceptions, after Elon Musk said Tuesday he would reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Trump following the completion of his acquisition. “Musk says @jack agrees with him that there shouldn’t be permanent bans on individual…

  • No quiet retirement for Philippines' Duterte when Marcos takes over presidency

    A quiet retirement for Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is unlikely when he makes way for successor Ferdinand Marcos Jr., but efforts to put him on trial for thousands of killings in his "war on drugs" appear unlikely to prosper. Duterte's daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, helped get Marcos elected by agreeing to be his vice presidential running mate, allowing the son of the late dictator to tap her father's huge support to seal a comeback for the disgraced Marcos dynasty. Though there has been no formal quid-pro-quo, political experts say it is unlikely Marcos would risk burning crucial bridges by allowing the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Duterte over the alleged execution-style killings in his war on drugs.

  • Four Russian governors resign as sanctions bite

    The heads of the Tomsk, Saratov, Kirov and Mari El regions announced their immediate departures from office, while the head of Ryazan region said he would not run for another term. Elections are scheduled to take place in all five regions in September. Though Russian regional governors are elected, they are politically subordinate to the Kremlin.

  • Putin's speech at a parade in Moscow showed that the Russian dictator is looking for ways out of the war

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's speech at a parade in Moscow showed that the Russian dictator is looking for ways out of the war and that he had not been expecting such resistance from Ukraine, Boris Reitschuster, a German journalist and the author of "Putin's Hidden War," told Radio NV.

  • Trump Kept Asking if China Was Shooting Us With a ‘Hurricane Gun’

    The then-leader of the free world also inquired whether the U.S. could bomb China in retaliation for the alleged hurricane attack

  • Putin’s Precious War Plan Left Behind by Fleeing Russian Troops, Officials Say

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin had plans to take all of Ukraine, according to abandoned Russian documents which Ukrainian authorities reportedly found in the Ukrainian town of Trostyanets in Sumy Oblast.The documents, which Ukrainian authorities said they found while investigating Trostyanets, a northeastern Ukrainian town Russian troops occupied for a month during the war, suggest that while Russia is currently focusing its attacks

  • Chief Justice John Roberts could persuade another Supreme Court conservative to back down from overturning Roe v. Wade, legal experts say

    Court watchers widely believe that Chief Justice John Roberts is against completely overturning Roe v. Wade.

  • Army looks to take Stryker vehicles out of Alaska

    “We are looking at potentially taking the Strykers out of Alaska,” the Army secretary told senators.

  • On Norway's Arctic border with Russia, a town freezes ties with its eastern neighbour

    Kirkenes, a Norwegian town a stone's throw from Russia, was for over three decades a symbol of cross-border harmony in the Arctic. One is the prospect that neighbouring Finland could join Norway in NATO, with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto expected to say on Thursday it should apply to the military alliance. Companies here are seeking to reduce their dependence on doing business with Russia even as Norway has made some exceptions to international sanctions.

  • Am I eligible for free internet from President Biden’s program? Here’s how to apply.

    Most online applications get immediate response. Here’s everything you need to know for qualifying and applying.