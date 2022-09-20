Germany’s Energy Nationalization Unlikely to Be Europe’s Last

Alix Steel and Guy Johnson
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s historic bailout of natural gas giant Uniper SE is unlikely to be Europe’s last energy-sector rescue amid the crisis sparked by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“There might be more of this because in view of the incredibly high energy prices which cannot be passed on to the consumers the states must come in,” European Investment Bank President Werner Hoyer told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday. “This is probably something we’ll see for a while.”

Uniper, the biggest German buyer of Russian natural gas, confirmed earlier in the day that it’s finalizing a package that would include an 8 billion-euro ($8 billion) capital increase, subscribed entirely by the government. Berlin will also buy the shares of its main shareholder, Finland’s Fortum Oyj.

Germany has been under pressure to act as the company’s failure could ripple through Europe’s largest economy -- and also threaten fuel supplies. Russian President Vladimir Putin has slashed energy flows in retaliation for sanctions.

Hoyer said what’s happening makes it even more vital for Europe to push ahead with its green transition. Meanwhile, it’s “well on track to mitigate the situation” by lowering demand and diversifying energy sources.

“We need to continue with resolve on the energy transformation -- in Europe and in the world,” he said. “Otherwise we leave the weapon the hand of Mr. Putin.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Health Benefits Of Being Outdoors

    Even if you consider yourself an indoor person, you may want to venture outside for some of these health benefits.

  • 45 Best Workout Gifts for Everyone Who Loves Hitting the Gym

    The most fun and unique and workout gifts for every age, ability, style, and budget. These fitness gifts for friends and family are perfect for gym lovers.

  • Top 5 US-Focused Stocks Amid Surging Interest Rate and Dollar

    We have narrowed our search to five domestic business-oriented U.S. stocks. These are: BJ, NEP, LNT, PBPB, ARR.

  • Myanmar's military gov't denies deadly air attack on school

    Myanmar’s military-ruled government on Tuesday denied reports it carried out an air attack on a school in the country’s turbulent north-central region that killed at least seven children, accusing the media of distorting the truth. Witnesses told The Associated Press and other media that two helicopters fired machine guns and heavier weapons at a school in a Buddhist monastery in the village of Let Yet Kone attended by 240 students from kindergarten to Grade 8 taught by about 20 volunteer teachers. A school administrator said that after about an hour of continuous shooting, about 80 soldiers charged into the monastery grounds, firing their weapons.

  • Zelenskiy releases video of 'nuclear plant strike'

    STORY: A blast took place 300 meters (yards) away from the reactors and damaged power plant buildings shortly after midnight, Energoatom said in a statement. The attack has also damaged a nearby hydroelectric power plant and transmission lines."Currently, all three power units of the PNPP (Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant) are operating normally. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the station staff," Energoatom said.Commenting on the strike, Zelenskiy said: "The invaders wanted to shoot again, but they forgot what a nuclear power plant is. Russia endangers the whole world. We have to stop it before it's too late."There was no immediate Russian reaction to Ukraine's accusations.

  • At summer's end, indoor plants need attention too

    As summer winds down, we tend to focus on enjoying the last of the season’s harvests, clearing away spent plants and planning next year’s garden. But indoor plants need our attention now, too. Houseplants that spent the season vacationing outdoors need a proper transition back into the home to avoid shock. Spider plants (Chlorophytum), peace lilies (Spathiphyllum), flamingo flowers (Anthurium) and peacock plants (Calathea) are among those with clumping root systems that lend themselves to division.

  • Russian sham court in Luhansk ‘sentences’ OSCE employee to 13 years in prison

    A court in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast has sentenced an employee of the OSCE’s Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, Dmytro Shabanov, to 13 years in prison on treason charges, Russian news agency RBC reported on Sept. 19.

  • Senators Seek Secondary Sanctions on Russian Oil Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan pair of senators is pressing the Biden administration to use secondary sanctions to enforce a cap on the price of Russian oil.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of Optio

  • Chubb in Talks for Tie-Up With Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Chubb Ltd. is in advanced talks to form an insurance partnership with Hang Seng Bank Ltd., a Hong Kong-based lender majority owned by HSBC Holdings Plc, according to people familiar with the matter.The parties are hammering out the details of a transaction that could be agreed over the coming weeks, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Chubb, based in Zurich, is poised to become Hang Seng Bank’s insurance partner after outbidding other insure

  • At 36, World’s Youngest Leader Boric Electrifies UN Assembly

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s youngest leader, Chile’s President Gabriel Boric, sounded the alarm on the risk of social unrest, reminding his more experienced colleagues gathered at the United Nations that discontent that exploded locally can be repeated around the world. Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’

  • US needs to reform efforts to stop enemy spies, report says

    A new Senate study warns that U.S. spy agencies’ efforts to stop China and other adversaries from stealing secrets are hampered by miscommunication and a lack of money and staff at the office intended to coordinate those efforts. The Senate Intelligence Committee report released Tuesday says the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, which is supposed to coordinate efforts by the U.S. government, doesn't have a clear mission and is limited in its authority. NCSC cannot fund or mandate programs for many government agencies or private companies that hold secrets prized by foreign spy services.

  • Climate czar John Kerry warns Africa not to rely on natural gas to bring power to millions

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry cautioned African nations not to invest in long-term natural gas projects that could help bring electricity to millions in the region.

  • Truss and Macron meeting could herald cautious reset of Anglo-French relations

    It is plainly daft to continue the phoney wars of Britain's Brexit battles with France when a real conflict is being fought in Ukraine.

  • Delaware watching Georgetown airport for possible plane delivering migrants. What we know

    This comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent 48 Venezuelan people from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard on two private planes last week.

  • Fries shortage resolved, successor to McDonald's in Russia eyes full reopening

    After battling supply chain issues, potato shortages and a hefty rebranding job, the successor to McDonald's Corp's business in Russia expects to have all 850 restaurants open by the end of the year, it said on Tuesday. Oleg Paroev, CEO of Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty and that's it", painted a positive picture of the company's first 100 days, but withheld specific details on sales, revenue, new products and import markets. The bumpy transition illustrates as Western companies have had trouble making a seamless exit from Russia, so too have new owners faced challenges when snapping up available assets.

  • Protests Erupt in Iran Over Woman’s Death, Three Killed

    (Bloomberg) -- Violence erupted in Iran’s capital and three were killed in the northwest province of Kurdistan, as security forces cracked down on the biggest public backlash against the country’s dress code for women since the 1979 revolution that ushered in the laws. Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’

  • UN Latest: NATO Leader Attacks Russia’s ‘Sham’ Annexation Votes

    (Bloomberg) -- World leaders will have a chance to meet in person as the United Nations General Assembly kicks off this week with the war in Ukraine taking yet another critical turn. Russia’s seven-month-old invasion of its neighbor will dominate the debate, both from the podium and on the sidelines.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wea

  • Ukraine’s First Lady arrives for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, meets with Princess of Wales

    Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska is in London, the United Kingdom, to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which will take place on Sept. 19.

  • Chaim Bloom makes compelling case for Red Sox's long-term path to spending

    Is Chaim Bloom finally ready to open up his checkbook to keep Rafael Devers and sign other high-priced stars? John Tomase provides context to some interesting comments Bloom made about his philosophy since joining the Red Sox.

  • Honda to employees: Oops, we miscounted your bonus, please give some of it back

    Honda gave employees nine days to decide how to return part of their bonus.