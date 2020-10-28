Germany re-enters lockdown amid skyrocketing infection rates

Germany is seeing growing case numbers - INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

Germany has announced a new range of far-reaching lockdown measures amid skyrocketing coronavirus cases across the country.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel hopes the measures, which will apply for a month from Monday, November 2nd, will bring down infection rates before the Christmas holiday period.

The measures include the closure of bars, restaurants and hotels, along with contact and travel restrictions.

The announcement was made on Wednesday afternoon after a meeting with representatives from Germany’s 16 federal states.

Mrs Merkel told the meeting: “We must break the wave of infection. We have to act now,” German tabloid Bild reported.

The lockdown, originally slated for November 4th, was brought forward by two days due to the rapid increase in new infections.

Germany on Wednesday recorded 14,964 coronavirus cases – the highest daily figure in the country since the pandemic began. The figures have doubled since those recorded just one week ago.

The restrictions ban gatherings of more than ten in public or in private, and people will only be able to meet members of one other household.

In order to curb tourism, hotels are only allowed to open for “non-tourist purposes”. The population has been requested to refrain from “unnecessary” private travel, including visiting relatives.

Bars, restaurants and cafes will be forced to close, although they will be allowed to remain partially open for delivery or take-away orders.

Christmas markets were not expressly closed by the edict, however local authorities have decided to cancel Christmas markets in Nuremberg, Frankfurt, Berlin and several other cities.

Unlike during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring, shops will be able to open, albeit subject to strict hygiene and distancing rules.

Schools and day care centres are allowed to remain open under the rules, although a range of further restrictions are contemplated at state level.

Salons, tattoo shops and massage facilities will be required to close, although those which are medically necessary may remain open.

Theatres, operas, concert halls, casinos, cinemas and brothels are also forced to close.

In addition, working from home has been encouraged in all industry sectors.

Police controls would be increased in order to ensure the public is complying with the requirements.