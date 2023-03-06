Germany, EU Pursue Talks on Deal to Ban Combustion Engines

Germany, EU Pursue Talks on Deal to Ban Combustion Engines
1
Petra Sorge and John Ainger
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said talks were constructive with the European Union in resolving a dispute over plans to ban new combustion-engine cars in the bloc from 2035, after Berlin derailed the effort this past week.

Scholz met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of a government retreat in Meseberg north of Berlin on Sunday. The chancellor expressed optimism a deal could be reached and said discussions would continue in the coming days.

Germany has put pressure on the commission, the EU’s executive arm, to come forward with a proposal that would allow combustion cars running exclusively on so-called e-fuels to continue to be sold after cut-off date. A final vote on the issue was due to take place on March 7, but was indefinitely delayed amid fears that Germany could abstain, which would torpedo the regulation.

“We are in a constructive dialog,” von der Leyen told reporters after the meeting. “We give full support for technological openness, but it must be in line with our goal of climate change.” She added that the discussions were “good and constructive.”

Decarbonizing transport is seen as a key pillar of the EU’s goal to cut emissions by 55% this decade on the way to climate neutrality by 2050. But cars hold outsize importance in Germany, where the auto industry employs about 800,000 people and has revenue of about €411 billion ($437 billion), making it the largest segment of the economy by far.

The intervention by Germany comes at a very late stage of the process — The EU’s 27 member states reached a deal with parliament on the rules in October. Substantial changes to the regulation now would require reopening the file — a process that could take many months and add uncertainty to the outcome. Instead, the commission could try to solve the matter with a statement or declaration making clear its intention to come up with a proposal.

Scholz said that the issue is what can be achieved regarding the outlook for vehicles that exclusively use e-fuels after 2035. “It’s not at all about differences of opinion but about the question of how it can work,” he said. “And that is such a solvable question that we’re all very optimistic — not just within the German government but also regarding our talks with the commission.”

The FDP, the junior partner in Scholz’s three-party alliance, has been the driving force behind opposition to the combustion engine ban. FDP officials including Transport Minister Volker Wissing have been trying to raise the party’s profile in the government in recent months and he called on the commission to come up with a viable solution, such as making combustion engines that run on synthetic fuels exempt from the ban.

“The internal combustion engine itself is not the problem, the fossil fuels it runs on are,” Wissing said Sunday in a tweet. “Climate neutrality is the goal and at the same time an opportunity for new technologies,” he added. “To achieve this, we have to be open to different solutions.”

Climate Goals

Proponents of e-fuels say they’re essentially renewable electricity that’s been converted into a combustible, liquid fuel.

To make it, captured carbon dioxide is combined with hydrogen split from water in a process powered by renewable energy, creating a synthetic hydrocarbon fuel. When burned in a combustion engine, the e-fuels create carbon dioxide. But since it was made from previously captured CO2, backers argue it’s climate neutral.

Opponents say e-fuels are a waste of renewable energy and should be saved for harder-to-decarbonize uses. There are also concerns in the industry itself that an e-fuel exception — even if limited to some sports cars — could blunt the impact of a clear 2035 ban on combustion engines.

The EU has been struggling to come up with assurances that would assuage the FDP, but is constrained by a tight time line ahead of EU elections next year. The bloc is due to review the regulation by 2026, but that is understood to be too far off for government in Berlin.

While German officials have signaled willingness to compromise, the issue has nonetheless raised fears over potential objections to other parts of the EU’s ambitious climate agenda.

The vote on carbon rules in cars this week was supposed to be a formality after a deal was struck between the bloc’s 27 member states and parliament in October.

--With assistance from Wilfried Eckl-Dorna.

(Updates with context in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Palm Angels RTW Fall 2023

    Francesco Ragazzi mixed streetwear and bourgeoisie style in his inaugural Paris runway show.

  • Italy State Lender Counters KKR’s Telecom Italia Grid Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s state lender kicked off a bidding war with US-based KKR & Co Inc., launching a counterbid for Telecom Italia SpA’s €20 billion ($21.3 billion) landline network.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceT

  • 15 Things To Do In Thomasville, Georgia

    One editor shares her hometown favorites.

  • Citi to Double Paris Trading Staff in Post-Brexit Adjustment

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is building a new trading floor in Paris as the Wall Street giant prepares to nearly double its staff in the French city. Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceThe new floor in its existing bu

  • Wastewater discharged into Mill Creek, Ohio River after treatment plant lost power

    The Mill Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in Lower Price Hill lost power Sunday morning, so officials are discharging wastewater into waterways.

  • Why is the US finally treating the World Baseball Classic like a World Cup?

    Many of the game’s top players have skipped the tournament in the past. But this year teams across the world are fielding strong rosters

  • BTS Label Hybe Falls Far Short in Bid to Take Over K-Pop Pioneer

    (Bloomberg) -- Hybe Co. acquired only a fraction of the shares in rival SM Entertainment Co. it hoped for, an embarrassing blow for the label behind global phenom BTS that’s called its takeover attempt critical to preserving K-pop’s global influence.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World Econo

  • Ex-PM Imran Khan Attempts to Block Pakistan Arrest Warrant

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan is looking to suspend an arrest warrant against him after police officials attempted to arrest the opposition leader a day earlier.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars

  • Metals Feel Chill as Beijing Shies Away From Major Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities from iron ore to copper fell after China set a cautious economic growth target of about 5% for the year and didn’t announce any major new stimulus.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceThe goal u

  • Kansas plan keeping low wages for disabled angers advocates

    Kansas legislators are considering a proposal that many disability rights advocates say would encourage employers to keep paying disabled workers less than the minimum wage, bucking a national trend. A Kansas House bill would expand a state income tax credit for goods and services purchased from vendors employing disabled workers, doubling the total allowed to $10 million annually. Vendors qualify now by paying all of their disabled workers at least the minimum wage, but the measure would allow vendors to pay some workers less if those workers aren't involved in purchases of goods and services to earn the tax credit.

  • 10 Biggest Insurance Companies

    Insurance companies provide risk management to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients. Although there is a multitude of different types of insurance companies, the protection guarantees payment or reimbursement in the event of losses for the insured.

  • How I'd Invest $20,000 Today If I Had to Start From Scratch

    While investing can seem like a complicated and daunting task, it really doesn't have to be. Of course, no one should put money in the stock market unless they have taken care of high-interest debt and have adequate savings in an emergency fund. Once those important tasks are taken care of, the focus can turn to investing.

  • This time, the state of Israel is under attack from within | Opinion

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bedfellows holds him hostage, Uri Dromi writes.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in March

    These three stocks have experienced triple-digit growth in the last five years, making them must-buys this month.

  • David Einhorn's hedge fund crushed the S&P 500 last year. These are the 3 stocks he's counting on for continued outperformance.

    David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital returned 36.6% last year thanks to a combination of successful short bets and a portfolio of value-oriented stocks.

  • First Gen Z Congressman Shreds Ron DeSantis With 1 Damning Word

    "There’s a new bill every day but we have to call it for what it is," said Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), who recently began his first term in Congress.

  • A captured Russian prison inmate-turned-soldier said the Wagner Group's paramilitary trained him for 3 weeks and didn't expect him to survive the Ukrainian assault

    The 48-year-old man — convicted on murder, robbery, and drug offenses — was fighting in Bakhmut, Ukraine, an area dubbed "the meat grinder."

  • GOP Strategist Spots 'Horrible' Sign For Trump In CPAC Straw Poll

    Susan Del Percio said the former president should be concerned by the results of the poll he won.

  • Fact-Checking Trump's Speech at CPAC

    WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump revived familiar falsehoods and returned to old themes in a speech Saturday night at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Here’s a fact check of some of his claims. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times WHAT TRUMP SAID: “Killings are taking place at a number like nobody’s ever seen, right in Manhattan.” False. Murders declined in New York by about 11% from 488 homicides in 2021 to 433 homicides last year. It was the lowest

  • US NatSec Officials Say China-Manufactured Giant Cranes Pose Security Risk

    First came TikTok. Then came giant weather balloons. Now, the Pentagon has identified another potential Chinese surveillance tool: giant cranes. As...