Germany, EU push to curb migration via Balkan route

KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
·3 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Germany on Thursday hosted a meeting with representatives of the European Union and several European countries — including from the western Balkans — in an effort to curb migration via the so-called Balkan route.

“We want to protect the people who flee to us from war and political persecution," German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said. "At the same time, we also take decisive action against irregular migration ... our declared goal is to reduce the rising irregular migration via the western Balkans route.”

In recent months, an increasing number of migrants have been trying to reach wealthier western European countries via the Balkans, often paying smugglers thousands of euros (dollars) to take them across borders without valid travel documents.

The package of measures that western European and EU officials pushed for at the Berlin meeting include aligning the visa policies of western Balkan states Serbia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro and North Macedonia — all of which want to join the 27-nation bloc — with EU standards, combating trafficking of migrants, ensuring effective border protection and speeding up deportations.

Especially Serbia has been pressured by EU countries to restrict its lax entry policies and no longer allow visa-free travel for citizens from India, Tunisia, Morocco and elsewhere. These people often use Serbia as a loophole to enter the continent and continue from there to the west.

While Germany has welcomed more than 1 million Ukrainian refugees — mostly women and children — who entered legally since Russia attacked the eastern European country on Feb. 24, the government has recently struck a much more hostile tone regarding migrants from more distant parts of the world.

By the end of September, Germany’s federal police had registered almost 58,000 unauthorized entries at the country’s borders — mostly in the east, where the Balkan route ends. According to preliminary figures, there were 12,720 cases in September alone, more than twice as many as a year earlier, dpa reported.

Austria, the Czech Republic and other central European countries have also reported increased entries of migrants and asylum seekers.

Almost 135,000 people had applied for asylum in Germany in 2022 by the end of September. That is around a third more than in the same period last year, according to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees. However, it’s still a far call from 2015-16, when more than 1 million migrants, mostly from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan applied for asylum in Germany.

The figures for asylum applications in 2022 are much lower than the total number of refugees because Ukrainians can enter Germany without a visa and do not need to apply for asylum.

Migration expert Gerald Knaus expressed doubt whether officials' attempts to prevent migration to the EU via the Balkans would curb the current influx.

“Closing the Balkans route has never worked so far,” Knaus told newspaper group RND, adding that “the pressure currently comes not from illegal migration, but from legal migration. Nine out of ten refugees come from Ukraine."

German cities and communities have recently expressed concern about the difficult housing situation of refugees and have demanded help from the federal government. More Ukrainian refugees are expected to arrive in Germany as winter approaches and Russia's attacks on Ukraine are becoming increasingly brutal.

A small but vocal far-right minority has also tried to use the refugees as scapegoats for the rising food and energy prices that are linked to Russia's war on Ukraine.

On Wednesday, a refugee shelter for Ukrainians was burnt down on Germany's Baltic Coast and investigators said they're looking into politically motivated arson.

___

Follow all AP stories on migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Recommended Stories

  • Instagram to make it easier to avoid trolls

    "Based on initial test results from this new change, we expect our community will need to block 4 million fewer accounts every week, since these accounts will now be blocked automatically," Instagram said in a blog post. Instagram has also upgraded its feature that helps prevent users from viewing possibly abusive messages, by filtering offensive words to story replies, and said on Thursday it is expanding "nudges" designed to protect creators from harassment.

  • Steinmeier visit to Ukraine being prepared, says Zelenskyy

    A visit by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Ukraine is being prepared, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted on Oct. 20.

  • EU leaders open divisive summit on energy crisis

    European Union leaders opened a two-day summit Thursday divided on whether, and how, the bloc could impose a gas price cap to contain the energy crisis fueled by Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and his strategy to choke off gas supplies to the bloc at will. “Our role is to make sure that there is a European unity and that Germany is part of it,” said French President Emmanuel Macron.

  • Cheryl Caulfield, candidate for Wake County Board of Education District 1

    Who will represent District 1 on the Wake County school board? Get to know the candidates looking for your vote in the Nov. 8 election with our voter guide.

  • EU leaders still eyeing multiple gas price caps - document

    European Union leaders meeting this week are set to endorse the bloc's latest proposals to curb energy prices, but pressure Brussels to go further and cap the price of gas used in power generation, according to a draft of their meeting conclusions. At their Oct. 20-21 summit, leaders will discuss a package of proposals made by the European Commission on Tuesday to attempt to pull down high energy prices that are stoking inflation and the looming threat of a recession. A revised draft of their summit conclusions said EU leaders would broadly endorse the proposals - including plans to launch an alternative price benchmark for liquefied natural gas and start joint gas buying among EU countries.

  • State Department cites ‘abundant evidence’ Russia is using Iranian drones in Ukraine

    U.S. officials say they have “abundant evidence” that Russia is using Iranian-built drones in its months-long conflict with neighboring Ukraine. In a statement late Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the U.S., along with its British and French allies, raised the issue of Iran’s transfer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Russia during a…

  • Pound rises as Liz Truss resigns - live updates

    Sterling has pushed higher against the dollar after Prime Minister Liz Truss confirmed her resignation.

  • Homeless woman found living in bush for three years as she couldn't bear leaving her cat

    The woman said she couldn't bear to leave her cat after she couldn't find accommodation that would accept the pet.

  • Germany’s Scholz Warns EU Gas-Price Cap Could Crimp Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned that a proposal to introduce a European Union-wide cap on gas prices could backfire as the region seeks to offset a drastic supply cut from Russia.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government on Brink as Tories Agitate for Her to GoChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency

  • Could This Hydrogen-Based ETF Be a 'No. 1' Pick?

    Let's take a close look at the Defiance Next Gen Hydrogen exchange-traded fund -- and see why the technology holds promise, but the fund may take some time.

  • After raising hope, Biden still lacks climate migration plan

    Shortly after taking office, President Joe Biden issued what was widely hailed as a landmark executive order calling for the U.S. government to study and plan for the impact of climate change on migration. Since then, however, the Biden administration has done little more than study the idea, advocates say. The government has been slow to implement recommendations made a year ago by its own agencies, including the National Security Council, on how to address climate migration.

  • Liz Truss announces resignation as British prime minister

    After only six weeks in the role, Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday as the U.K. prime minister.

  • Fed's quantitative tightening could end in mid-2023, says UBS

    The plans for balance sheet runoff will face several complications through 2023, leading the Fed to sharply slow or fully stop balance sheet reduction sometime around June 2023, economists at UBS led by Jonathan Pingle wrote in a note dated Oct 19. "Starting last month, the monthly caps that limit the maximum pace of decline of the Fed's balance sheet increased," UBS said. "This ratchet higher accelerated the reduction in the size of the Fed's balance sheet and will shrink reserves in the banking system at significantly faster pace."

  • Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense names number of Russians already mobilized for war on Ukraine

    Russia had mobilized about 200,000 people for its war against Ukraine as of mid-October, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar said at a briefing on Oct. 20.

  • Video: Medical marijuana to be sold at some Circle K gas stations in Florida

    The next time you stop at the gas station, you may also be able to pick up some medical marijuana.

  • US trolls Hungary, the most pro-Russian EU state, reminding its leaders they are supposed to be allies with the West

    Despite being a member of the EU and NATO, Hungary has been sympathetic to Russia throughout its invasion of Ukraine.

  • The Ukrainian people led by President Zelenskyy receive the Sakharov Prize

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 17:33 In 2022, the Andrei Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought was awarded to the Ukrainian people. Source: press service of European People's Party, Rikard Jozwiak, Brussels correspondent for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

  • Expert identifies "key culprit" in mass die-off of Alaska snow crabs

    A marine biologist with the Alaska Fisheries Science Center says the shocking numbers seen today are the result of heatwaves in 2018 and 2019.

  • Blinken discusses top challenges facing US abroad: Russia, Saudi Arabia, China

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown "no interest" in engaging in "meaningful diplomacy" with Ukraine, after eight months of bloody war. Stephanopoulos pressed Blinken on that point, noting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has "also said he's not going to negotiate with Vladimir Putin, only with the next Russian president."

  • Cannabis Will Soon Be Available Closer to Home

    Green Thumb will open a new distribution channel -- in Florida at Circle K stores -- for medical-marijuana patients who need its products.