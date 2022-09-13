Germany, EU race to shore up struggling energy firms

Christian Kraemer, Miranda Murray and Kate Abnett
·2 min read

By Christian Kraemer, Miranda Murray and Kate Abnett

BERLIN/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Germany said on Tuesday it aimed to expand lending to energy firms at risk of being crushed by spiralling gas prices, the latest effort in Europe to rescue households and industry from an energy crisis sparked Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The European Union's securities watchdog is also considering EU-wide measures to help energy firms struggling to find cash to meet rocketing collateral demands after they were caught out by the surging prices as Russia slashed gas sent to Europe.

Separate proposals from the European Commision to tackle the crisis are due to be announced on Wednesday, with EU energy ministers scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Sept. 30 to discuss them.

The crisis is already weighing heavily on Europe's economy, even before the onset of winter when industrial users could face rationing if gas reserves prove inadequate. Industry sentiment in the bloc's economic powerhouse, Germany, has tumbled.

The German Finance Ministry said it wanted to boost state loans for energy firms by using credit authorisations created to offer relief in the COVID-19 pandemic, with a German newspaper putting the value at 67 billion euros ($68 billion).

Last week, VNG, one of Germany's biggest importers of Russian natural gas, became the latest energy firm to ask the government for aid to stay afloat.

The German cabinet is expected to approve draft legislation for the boosted credit funds on Wednesday.

ENERGY SHORTAGES?

A draft of the Commission proposals, seen by Reuters, would impose a cap on the revenues non-gas fuelled generators can make from selling electricity, and force fossil fuel firms to share excess profits. Governments would be required to use the cash to help consumers and companies facing sky-high energy bills.

EU diplomats say there is broad support for the revenue cap for non-gas generators, as well as plans to impose electricity demand cuts. But countries are split over other ideas - including a gas price cap, which was not included in the draft Commission proposals.

Meanwhile, investor sentiment in Germany fell further than expected in September as concerns over the country's energy supply increasingly weigh on the outlook for Europe's largest economy.

"The prospect of energy shortages in winter has made expectations even more negative for large parts of the German industry," said Achim Wambach, president of the ZEW economic research institute.

"The question now is how far down the economy can go - and where inflation can still go," said LBBW bank senior economist Jens-Oliver Niklasch.

Separately, the CEO of Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz said on Tuesday he hoped to restore production thanks to the recent military successes.

Naftogaz produces the lion's share of Ukraine's gas, with output totalling 13.7 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2021.

(Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Germany paying billions for Russian imports - stats office

    Germany imported goods from Russia valued at 2.9 billion euros ($2.95 billion) in July, according to data released on Monday, as elevated energy costs frustrated German efforts to wind down trade with Russia. The value of German imports from Russia rose by 10.2% compared to July 2021, the Federal Statistical Office said. In July, Germany imported crude oil and natural gas from Russia worth 1.4 billion euros, representing a 1.6% increase on the previous year, the office reported.

  • U.N. investigator says Facebook provided vast amount of Myanmar war crimes information

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The head of a U.N. team of investigators on Myanmar said on Monday that Facebook has handed over millions of items that could support allegations of war crimes and genocide. The Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) aims to build case files for proceedings in national, regional or international courts. It was established in 2018 by the U.N. Human Rights Council and began work the following year.

  • Law enforcement warns students that fake threats to schools have real consequences

    There have been a concerning number of threats that have recently been made against Central Florida schools.

  • U.S. court hears challenge to lack of rules on airplane seat size

    A U.S. appeals court on Monday heard arguments from a flyer advocacy group urging it to order the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to set minimum seat dimensions on passenger airplanes. In 2018, Congress said FAA within a year had to issue regulations establishing minimum dimensions for passenger seats - including minimums for seat pitch, width, and length - "that are necessary for the safety of passengers." Seat pitch - the distance from one seat back to the next - on low-cost carriers Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines is among the industry’s tightest at 28 inches (71 cm) in coach class.

  • Slovakia has new ministers after party leaves coalition

    Slovakia’s president on Tuesday swore in new ministers who replaced their predecessors from a junior coalition partner that withdrew from the governing four-party coalition, leaving Prime Minister Eduard Heger without a parliamentary majority. The appointment came after President Zuzana Caputova accepted the resignation of all four ministers from the liberal Freedom and Solidarity party who resigned from their government posts earlier in September.

  • Why Joe Biden thinks he's never too old to be your president

    At 79, President Joe Biden isn't focused on his age. Allies say he's motivated by his agenda — and doing "everything possible to stop Trump's return."

  • 23 times age has been an issue for US presidents and candidates

    Age has been wielded in presidential campaigns past and present, from Kennedy and Nixon to Reagan, Clinton, Trump, and Biden.

  • Analysis-Ukraine's battlefield gains may win it more Western arms

    By showing over the past week they have a path to beating Russian forces on the battlefield, Ukraine's troops may have won more military support from Western countries and undermined the urge of some Europeans to push Kyiv to make concessions. Only hours before German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv on Saturday, Ukrainian troops were hoisting their country's blue and yellow flag atop city hall in Kupiansk. The city east of Kharkiv housing the main railway junction that had supplied Russian troops in northeastern Ukraine was captured without a fight after Russia's frontline collapsed.

  • Google faces $25.4 billion damages claims in UK, Dutch courts over adtech practices

    Alphabet unit Google will face damages claims for up to 25 billion euros ($25.4 billion) over its digital advertising practices in two suits to be filed in British and Dutch courts in the coming weeks by a law firm on behalf of publishers. Google's adtech has recently drawn scrutiny from antitrust regulators following complaints from publishers. The French competition watchdog imposed a 220-million-euro fine on the company last year while the European Commission and its UK peer are investigating whether Google's adtech business gives it an unfair advantage over rivals and advertisers.

  • Ukraine Latest: Macron, Baltic Leaders Discuss More Military Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Ukraine’s battlefield advances and further military aid in a phone call with Baltic leaders Kaja Kallas and Gitanas Nauseda. Ukrainian forces have recaptured more than 6,000 square kilometers (2,300 square miles) in the east and south of the country so far this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.Separately, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of shelling its territory as Blinken appealed for an end to fighting that threatens to un

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Said He Was 'Never Leaving' the White House Days After Election Loss

    It’s almost been two years since Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, but Americans can expect more discussion ahead about Donald Trump claiming he won. That’s all thanks to The New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, which will be out […]

  • Donald Trump Officially Declared Whether or Not His Daughter Ivanka Will Be His 2024 Running Mate

    Former President Donald Trump has been hinting here and there about who his potential running mate would be for the 2024 presidential run, not confirming or denying anything surrounding that notion. That is, until now. In a recent interview with India’s NDTV, Trump was asked if his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump would be his running […]

  • Video appears to show Donald Trump making unannounced visit to Washington DC. Still unclear what he's doing back in DC.

    Former President Donald Trump is currently undergoing a DOJ investigation into his mishandling of top secret classified materials found at Mar-a-Lago, his resort in Florida, which was searched by the FBI on August 8th. In the FBI raid, extremely top secret documents were found, some related to nuclear weapons, causing grave concern among the international security community. Recently, a Trump appointed Judge, Judge Aileen Cannon, granted Trump a special master which blocked the DOJ from using the documents seized during the raid until a special master was able to review them.

  • The only special master candidate Trump and the DOJ can agree on: a 78-year-old judge appointed by Reagan

    The DOJ said in court filings that it would allow Raymond Dearie, a former chief judge in the Eastern District of New York, to act as special master.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney reacts to report that Trump refused to leave the White House following his loss in 2020: 'It just affirms the reality of the danger'

    The information was revealed during a CNN interview about The New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman's upcoming book.

  • Donald Trump potentially snubbed for the Queen's funeral after the Bidens receive two invites

    Joe and Jill Biden have received individual invites to the Queen's funeral — meaning they can't invite a US delegation that may have included Trump.

  • Trump Candidate for Special Master Review Gets DOJ Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump and the US Department of Justice agree that Judge Raymond J. Dearie would be a suitable choice for an outside special master to review more than 11,000 documents taken from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home last month as part of an investigation into his handling of government records.In a filing Monday evening that marked a rare moment of consensus in the case, the Justice Department said Dearie, along with its two other candidates, retired Judge Barbara S. Jo

  • Here's the Social Security Change Joe Biden Wants That's Most Likely to Happen

    Biden wants to make several major changes to Social Security. Here's the Social Security change Biden wants that's most likely to happen. Biden campaigned on a promise to "put Social Security on a path to long-run solvency."

  • Donald Trump Is Not Invited to Queen’s Funeral, and Joe Biden May Have to Take the Bus

    CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.If Donald Trump thought that his hagiography of Queen Elizabeth published on his Truth Social website and the Daily Mail in the days after her death would secure him an invite to her funeral, he will be disappointed.For it has been revealed that Trump, who is believed to have been angling for an invite, will not after all recei

  • Russian units near Kherson negotiating surrender, Ukraine says

    Some Russian units in Kherson Oblast are attempting to negotiate a surrender to Ukrainian troops, the Ukrainian military’s Operational Command South spokesperson Nataliya Humeniuk told Ukrainian broadcaster Channel 24 on Sept. 12.