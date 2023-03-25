Germany, EU reach agreement in combustion engine row

FILE - Cars give off exhaust fumes as children head to school in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Germany and the European Union said Saturday, March 25, 2023 that they reached an agreement in their dispute over the future of cars with combustion engines allowing the registration of new vehicles with combustion engines even after 2035 if they use climate-neutral fuel only. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Associated Press
·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and the European Union announced Saturday that they have reached an agreement in their dispute over the future of cars with combustion engines, allowing the registration of new vehicles with such engines even after 2035 provided they use climate-neutral fuel only.

EU Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans tweeted that “we have found an agreement with Germany on the future use of e-fuels in cars.”

German Transport Minister Volker Wissing tweeted that the way had been cleared for vehicles with internal combustion engines that only use climate-neutral fuels to be newly registered even after 2035.

“We secure opportunities for Europe by preserving important options for climate-neutral and affordable mobility," Wissing wrote.

An initial proposal by European Union member countries on new carbon dioxide emission standards for cars had been postponed amid opposition from Germany. The EU had wanted to ban the sale of all new cars with combustion engines from 2035.

Germany had demanded an exemption for cars that burn e-fuels, arguing that such fuels can be produced using renewable energy and carbon captured from the air so they wouldn’t spew further climate-changing emissions into the atmosphere.

Wissing said they had agreed on concrete procedural steps and that a specific timetable has been made binding. “We want the process to be completed by fall 2024,” he added.

Timmermans also wrote that “we will work now on getting the CO2-standards for cars regulation adopted as soon as possible.”

The issue has driven an ideological wedge within the German government between Wissing’s libertarian Free Democratic Party and the environmentalist Green party, which had backed a complete ban on combustion engines.

Germany’s main opposition party, the center-right Union bloc, also opposed an EU-wide ban on combustion engine vehicles, warning that it would harm the country’s prized auto industry.

Critics say battery-electric technology is a better fit for passenger cars and precious synthetic fuels should be used only where no other option is feasible, such as in aviation.

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona Supreme Court says it cannot force governor to carry out executions

    The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that it could not compel the state's governor to carry out authorized executions, enabling new Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs to pause them while her administration probes the state's death penalty protocols. In its decision, the court said the warrants it issued could only authorize the state corrections department to carry out executions, not force a state official to do so. The ruling came after Hobbs vowed earlier this month to stop executions until "the people of Arizona can have confidence that the state is not violating the law in carrying out the gravest of penalties."

  • In Peru, Protests Reveal Deep Social Divide

    The strife sparked by President Pedro Castillo’s ouster in the copper-rich nation highlights simmering resentments in the rural Andes despite years of economic gains.

  • UEFA to investigate Barcelona for its referee payments

    Barcelona is facing a new legal threat from UEFA, including a possible Champions League ban, because of its payments of millions of dollars to a company linked to a Spanish refereeing official. Champions League regulations in effect since 2007 allow for clubs to be removed from European competitions if they were involved in fixing matches. Court documents show Barcelona paid 7.3 million euros ($7.7 million) from 2001-18 to the company of José María Enríquez Negreira, the former vice president of Spanish soccer’s refereeing committee.

  • Bolsonaro's legal woes deepen with undeclared diamond gifts

    Undeclared diamond jewelry brought into Brazil from Saudi Arabia has deepened the legal jeopardy of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. An investigation into two sets of jewels reportedly worth millions is only the latest scandal threatening the far-right politician. Federal police and prosecutors are investigating whether Bolsonaro tried to sneak two sets of expensive diamond jewelry into Brazil without paying taxes — and whether he improperly sought to prevent the items from being incorporated into the presidency’s public collection.

  • Russia's security chief blasts West, dangles nuclear threats

    A top Russian security official warned Thursday about the rising threat of a nuclear war and blasted a German minister for threatening Russian President Vladimir Putin with arrest, saying that such action would amount to a declaration of war and trigger a Russian strike on Germany. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by Putin, said in video remarks to reporters that Russia's relations with the West have hit an all-time bottom.

  • EU on Medvedev's "missile threats" to International Criminal Court

    The European Union expressed its full support to the International Criminal Court (ICC) after threats by the Russian Security Council deputy head, Dmitry Medvedev, to hit the courthouse in The Hague with a hypersonic missile.

  • John Wick’s Future: Explaining That Shocking ‘Chapter 4’ Ending and the Spinoffs, Prequels and More on the Way

    SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers are ahead for “John Wick: Chapter 4,” now playing in theaters. After killing countless High Table henchmen, falling down hundreds of stairs and dueling one blind master swordsman, Keanu Reeves’ John Wick is…dead? “John Wick: Chapter 4” ends with Wick seemingly six feet under, after succumbing to three gunshot wounds he suffered […]

  • A doctor told a woman without ovaries she had ovarian cysts. It was appendicitis.

    A woman thought she had appendicitis, but multiple doctors disagreed. After enduring three weeks of intense pain, surgery revealed she was right.

  • Tesla Engineer Explains What a Model S Plaid Does When You Activate 'Drag Strip Mode'

    Up until a few days ago, when Dodge unveiled the 1,025-hp Challenger SRT Demon 170, the Tesla Model S Plaid claimed to be the fastest-accelerating mass-production vehicle on earth. Tesla says the top-dog Plaid can do 0-60 in 1.99 seconds and rip a 9.23-second quarter-mile. To do that, you’re going to have to engage Drag Strip Mode, and a newly-released video from Tesla explains exactly what happens when you activate that setting.

  • Jet pitched wildly, killing 1, amid cockpit warnings: NTSB

    A business jet flying over New England violently pitched upward then downward, fatally injuring a passenger, after pilots responding to automated cockpit warnings switched off a system that helps keep the aircraft stable, U.S. transportation investigators reported Friday. The National Transportation Safety Board didn't reach any conclusions in its preliminary report on the main cause of the deadly March 3 accident, but it described a series of things that went wrong before and after the plane swooped out of control. Confronted with several alerts in the cockpit of the Bombardier jet, pilots followed a checklist and turned off a switch that “trims” or adjusts the stabilizer on the plane’s tail, the report said.

  • ‘Help find this driver!’; Investigators say road rage behind accident in Tampa

    Reports from the Florida Highway patrol released dashcam footage Thursday morning that shows the driver of a green Toyota causing a dump truck driver to lose control and crash into two semi-trucks on I-75 in Tampa.

  • It's the perfect time for a Corvette sub-brand, because the true Corvette is dead

    The C8 isn’t a Corvette. Is it a terrific car? Yes. But it’s not a Corvette. It has sacrificed almost everything that made the Corvette an American icon.

  • I started my Turo side hustle in 2021 with one car. Last year, I earned $76,620 in passive income from 7 cars.

    Camesha Whitmore is a 31-year-old Turo host who started using the car rental app to make passive income on the side of her nine-to-five job.

  • FAA investigating incident between 3 aircraft over DFW amid severe weather

    The incident had to do with the planes maintaining a safe distance in the air.

  • Ford Confirms New "Project T3" Electric Pickup, Will Be Built at Tennessee Plant

    Don't expect Ford's second EV pickup to roll off the line until 2025.

  • ‘The ability to stare’: Why the US Air Force is eager to get the E-7

    With the aging E-3 AWACS becoming increasingly out of date and hard to maintain, top Air Force leaders say they want the new E-7 as soon as possible.

  • This Is How GM Will Convince You to Buy an Electric Car

    GM’s new one-on-one EVLive program will educate and inform potential EV buyers as the world goes electric.

  • This Might Be The Coolest Estate Sale Ever

    It’s full of historic cars!

  • Ram Reportedly Showed an Electric Midsize Pickup Truck Concept to Dealers

    It’s been more than 12 long years since Ram offered a midsize truck in its fleet (RIP Dakota). Since then, midsize trucks from other manufacturers, like the Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger, Jeep Gladiator and Chevy Colorado, have made a real name for themselves, with no competition from Stellantis. But, a new report from Automotive News says a midsize Ram pickup may not be too far down the road — and it’s all-electric.

  • Noticed cars around St. Louis without valid tags? You’re not alone, here’s what to know

    Do you frequently see expired tags or unregistered vehicles on St. Louis City roads? Here’s how many charges police issued for related offenses last year.