Germany to expand military aid to Ukraine — FM Baerbock

Berlin will increase military aid to Ukraine going forward, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced on Nov. 13.

During a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Baerbock addressed the ongoing crisis diplomacy concerning the Middle East, German newspaper Die Welt reports.

“No matter the strength of current diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, it's equally crucial that we face geopolitical challenges on the home front,” said Baerbock.

“Our support will see a significant increase, especially in the next year.”

Baerbock also commented on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's premature hopes for a reduction in EU support due to escalating conflicts in the Middle East: “Putin is celebrating too soon; we plan not only to continue our support for Ukraine but to expand and enhance it.”

Earlier, Reuters reported sources claiming that Germany's ruling coalition reached an agreement to double military aid to Ukraine to EUR 8 billion ($8.56 billion) in 2024. If approved by the Bundestag, Germany's defense spending would increase to 2.1% of its GDP, exceeding the NATO minimum spending threshold.

Germany's Ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Eger, informed that to defend against potential Russian attacks during the winter of 2023/2024, Ukraine will receive two additional IRIS-T air defense systems by the end of December.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine