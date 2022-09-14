Germany Expects About $10 Billion From Energy Windfall Levy

Kamil Kowalcze
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Germany could reap around 10 billion euros ($10 billion) by skimming off windfall profits from energy companies benefiting from market disruption, according to Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The government in Berlin plans to work out the details of the levy as soon as possible, Lindner told Bloomberg Tuesday on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin. The additional revenue will be used to finance part of a 65 billion-euro relief package unveiled this month to help citizens and companies cope with soaring energy prices.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition backed European Union proposals to tax windfall profits after surging earnings at some energy companies triggered public outrage. Divisions remain between EU member states that have different priorities and exposure.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday the bloc could raise more than 140 billion euros to cushion the cost-of-living blow for consumers if it caps revenues from low-cost power producers such as wind and solar.

Lindner, who leads the business-friendly Free Democrats, said his pledge not to introduce new taxes would effectively be kept as windfall profits would be redistributed by reversing a mechanism that previously subsidized renewables via electricity bills. That levy ended in July to avoid burdening households.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • As monkeypox drops in the West, still no vaccines for Africa

    With monkeypox cases subsiding in Europe and parts of North America, many scientists say now is the time to prioritize stopping the virus in Africa. In July, the U.N. health agency designated monkeypox as a global emergency and appealed to the world to support African countries so that the catastrophic vaccine inequity that plagued the outbreak of COVID-19 wouldn't be repeated. No rich countries have shared vaccines or treatments with Africa, and some experts fear interest may soon evaporate.

  • Germany Snubs Lockheed, Opts for Israeli Air-Defense System

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany has made a preliminary decision to buy Israel’s Arrow 3 air-defense system instead of a rival product manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRuss

  • Wary of Russia, Germany in talks to buy Arrow 3 missile defence from Israel

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany is in talks to buy the Arrow 3 missile defence system from Israel as part of Berlin's efforts to strengthen its armed forces after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on a visit to the German capital on Monday. Germany has ramped up its military spending after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February, while shipping aid and heavy weapons to Kyiv as part of an international response.

  • EU Starts Talks With Norway to Try to Cut the Price of Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is in talks with energy powerhouse Norway as part of its efforts to cut the price of gas and tame the damage to its economy caused by lost Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Pai

  • What's at stake with the Russian-occupied nuclear plant in Ukraine?

    "Russia is playing Russian roulette with a nuclear incident," said Barbara Woodward, Britain's Ambassador to the United Nations.

  • Stabilisation measures continue on 4,000 square kilometres of liberated Ukrainian land President Zelenskyy

    Ukrainska Pravda - Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 22:48 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that stabilisation measures are ongoing in the liberated territory of approximately 4,000 square kilometres.

  • Kuleba states under what conditions Ukraine will enter into negotiations with Russia

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:43 Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has stated that Ukraine does not reject negotiations with Russia, but is ready to agree to them only when it comes to the full restoration of territorial integrity.

  • Ukraine's foreign minister criticises Germany over arms supplies

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Germany on Tuesday of ignoring Kyiv's pleas for Leopard tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles, saying Berlin offered only "abstract fears and excuses" for not providing such military hardware. His comment came after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a new appeal to the West to speed up deliveries of weapons systems as Ukrainian forces move to consolidate control over a large swathe of northeastern territory recaptured from Russia. "Disappointing signals from Germany while Ukraine needs Leopards and Marders now — to liberate people and save them from genocide," Kuleba tweeted.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why TMobile US, Inc. (TMUS) is a Trending Stock

    T-Mobile (TMUS) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • China's Xi visits Kazakhstan ahead of summit with Putin

    NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday started his first trip abroad since the outbreak of the pandemic with a stop in Kazakhstan ahead of a summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and other leaders of a Central Asian security group. Xi’s trip underlines the importance Beijing places on ties with Russia and Central Asia as the ruling Communist Party promotes its strategic ambitions amid tension with Washington, Japan and India.

  • Pro-Ukrainian sentiments intensify in Crimea, these people will be punished Russian-appointed head of Crimea

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:28 Pro-Ukrainian movement is gaining momentum in Russian-occupied Crimea. The Russian occupying regime threatens to hold local residents criminally responsible for chanting what it refers to as "nationalist slogans and songs" in public.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Today. In late June, investment banks Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse rattled investors by predicting that the bull market […]

  • Russian Federation calls security guarantees for Ukraine an "escalation"

    TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:08 Leonid Slutsky, the chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs of the Russian Federation and leader of the LDPR (Liberal Democratic Party of Russia), called the recommendations on security guarantees published by the President's Office of Ukraine an "escalation"; he also threatened Ukraine's Western partners with a conflict with "nuclear Russia".

  • Who's invited to the Queen's funeral? The Royals, politicians and world leaders on the guest list

    The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be one of the largest diplomatic moments of the century.

  • U.S. to move $3.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets to Swiss-based trust

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Wednesday announced that it would transfer $3.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets into a new Swiss-based trust fund that will be shielded from the Taliban and used to help stabilize Afghanistan's collapsed economy. The Afghan Fund, managed by a board of trustees, could pay for critical imports like electricity, cover debt payments to international financial institutions, protecting Afghanistan's eligibility for development aid, and fund the printing of new currency. "The Afghan Fund will protect, preserve and make targeted disbursements of that $3.5 billion to help provide greater stability to the Afghan economy," the U.S. Treasury said in a statement.

  • Don’t Be Fooled, Putin Still Has Some Nasty Tricks Up His Sleeve

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyUkraine recaptured the city of Izium on Saturday, giving hope that the tide might finally be turning decisively against the Russian invaders. Not only are Russian forces in retreat, Vladimir Putin is facing increased criticism at home. There is even evidence of the Kremlin engaging in damage control to manage the domestic narrative.Still, we should not allow ourselves to be carried away by Ukraine’s recent success. Russia still has cards

  • Trump’s Lawyers Reveal That Garland’s DOJ Has Backed Them Into a Legal Corner

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe latest response filed by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers in the special master dispute before Judge Aileen Cannon smacks of an extremism and desperation perhaps born of having been maneuvered into a legal corner by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Justice Department.Instead of filing a concise counter to the DOJ’s carefully tailored ask of Judge Cannon to partially stay her own order just enough to allow investigators acces

  • Video shows Russian fighter jet crashing immediately after sharp turn in take-off, Ukraine says

    Ukraine's Ministry of Defence posted a video of what they say is a Russian Su-25 jet crashing right after take-off in Crimea.

  • DOJ points out that Trump's legal filings don't align with his public statements about the Mar-a-Lago records

    Trump raised "questions about the classification status of the records" but didn't "provide any evidence" that they had been declassified, DOJ said.

  • Video appears to show Donald Trump making unannounced visit to Washington DC. Still unclear what he's doing back in DC.

    Former President Donald Trump is currently undergoing a DOJ investigation into his mishandling of top secret classified materials found at Mar-a-Lago, his resort in Florida, which was searched by the FBI on August 8th. In the FBI raid, extremely top secret documents were found, some related to nuclear weapons, causing grave concern among the international security community. Recently, a Trump appointed Judge, Judge Aileen Cannon, granted Trump a special master which blocked the DOJ from using the documents seized during the raid until a special master was able to review them.