Germany experiencing 'pandemic of the unvaccinated' says health minister
German Health Minister Jens Spahn says the country is experiencing a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" at a press conference, as the number of Covid-19 infections rises in Germany. Germany, Europe's most populous country with some 83 million people, has been grappling with a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks that has seen the seven-day incidence rate hit highs not seen since May.