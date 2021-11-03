Germany experiencing 'pandemic of the unvaccinated' says health minister

Time

Parents of elementary school children received great news last week; the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 years old. Once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signs off, kids may be able to start getting vaccinated as soon as next week with a dose one-third of the strength given to those 12 and older. In the late 18th century, one of America’s Founding Fathers penned a timely message for parents about the importance of protecting children from infectious disease. It came from painful first-hand experience; as a 30-year-old father, Benjamin Franklin lost the youngest of his two sons, Francis Folger Franklin, to smallpox on Nov. 21, 1736, in Philadelphia.