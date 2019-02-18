Germany Explores Blockchain Strategy as Bitcoin Wars Heat Up

Germany ― Europe’s largest economy ― may be hopping on the bitcoin bandwagon as it explores how to deploy blockchain across various industries. The German government has launched a consultation process in a bid to formulate a comprehensive blockchain strategy before the summer begins.

Berlin is a tech hub that’s home to 170 startups that could use blockchain, the technology underpinning bitcoin. Government sources told Reuters that industry groups and companies have been invited to offer their recommendations for incorporating blockchain to bolster the German economy.

Sources say there is keen interest from tech investors and market participants from a wide range of industries, including the auto industry, the energy sector, and pharmaceutical companies.

28% of Young Germans Are Bitcoin-Curious

While there is no formal crypto-centric regulatory framework in Germany, interest in crypto investing has spiked, especially among young adults.

Read the full story on CCN.com.