Germany Eyes 1 Billion Euros For Virus Research, Equipment

Germany is to earmark an additional 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) from its budget to finance research and equipment related to fighting the coronavirus, a senior lawmaker from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition said.

“We will help as parliament wherever we can help,” said Ralph Brinkhaus, leader of Merkel’s Christian Democratic-led caucus in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament. “The health authorities will get whatever they need to fight the corona crisis.“

German authorities on Tuesday detailed efforts to help contain the spread of the virus, including restrictions on public events, as well as measures to help cushion the economic fallout.

