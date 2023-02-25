Germany Faces $1 Trillion Challenge to Plug Massive Power Gap

2
Petra Sorge and Josefine Fokuhl
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Germany has set aside more than €260 billion ($275 billion) to deal with the immediate risks of an energy crisis triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine, but the ultimate fix will be much costlier — if the country can pull it off at all.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The pending price tag for future-proofing the country’s energy system is projected to amount to over $1 trillion by 2030, according to BloombergNEF. The costs include investments in upgrading power grids and above all new generation to manage the phase out of nuclear and coal plants, handle increased demand from electric cars and heating systems, and meet climate commitments.

The transition will require the installation of solar panels covering the equivalent of 43 soccer fields and 1,600 heat pumps every day. It also needs 27 new onshore and four offshore wind plants to be built per week, according to a wish list presented by Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a recent visit to Volkswagen AG’s headquarters in Wolfsburg.

“This is a bold undertaking — possibly the boldest project since the reconstruction of Germany,” Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who oversees climate and energy policy, said earlier this month.

Around 250 gigawatts of new capacity will have to be installed by 2030 — when power demand is expected to be about a third higher than it is now — according to estimates from Germany’s network regulator and think tank Agora Energiewende.

To put the scale of the challenge in context, the required generation is enough to cover current household demand for all 448 million people in the European Union. The additions will be a mix of renewables and gas-fired plants — that might one day be converted to run on hydrogen.

It will be a long road to get there. This week, the government announced it will prepare tenders this year for gas plants that account for about a tenth of that capacity. And for renewable expansion, setting up a single wind mast can takes as long as seven years to clear Germany’s red tape.

BASF SE’s plans to cut 2,600 jobs as it faces strains from the energy crisis is a sign of the urgency. The chemical giant’s operations in Germany swung to a loss during the second half, and it’s now closing a number of energy-intensive factories, including two ammonia plants and related fertilizer facilities, resulting in 700 job cuts at its main Ludwigshafen site.

“High energy prices are now putting an additional burden on profitability and competitiveness in Europe,” Chief Executive Officer Martin Brudermueller said. He also cited “overregulation, slow and bureaucratic permitting processes.”

At the heart of Germany’s dilemma lies political plans to phase out certain energy sources without clearly setting out the path to replace them. The country’s last three nuclear power plants will shut by mid-April, and it now aims to accelerate its exit from coal to 2030. The challenge has been intensified after Russia — Germany’s main energy supplier before the war — curtailed gas flows.

With nuclear and coal off the table, Germany has undertaken a rapid rollout of terminals for importing more expensive liquefied natural gas as it seeks to ensure it has the energy to power its industry-heavy economy. At the same time, electric cars, heat pumps and electrolyzers for producing hydrogen are set to raise demand by 33% to around 750 terawatt-hours by 2030, according to government estimates.

While Scholz and Habeck have shown there’s political will to push ahead with the transition, they need help from the private sector, including sourcing the tons of steel and other materials required for such a massive undertaking, according to Lisa Fischer, an energy-systems expert at think tank E3G.

Germany also needs to figure out how it will generate electricity when wind and sun aren’t available. The government’s plan so far involves readying a fleet of new gas plants that can later run on hydrogen, though it’s struggling to find investors willing to take on such costly projects.

“Under the current framework conditions, sufficient investment cannot be expected,” said Veronika Grimm, a member of an economic council that advises the government. The lack of funding comes from the high level of uncertainty in energy markets and unclear regulations, she added.

Doubling the Grid

Berlin is trying to solve the issue with a thorough revamp of how power is bought and sold, and a panel of experts advising the government on the redesign began deliberations this week. One option involves the establishment of so-called “capacity markets,” which already exist in the UK and pay producers for availability rather than just output.

The goal is to provide incentives for hydrogen-ready gas plants, even if they’re unlikely to receive much revenue outside of dark, still winter periods when renewable production is low.

Another challenge is ensuring green electricity, which is often generated in rural coastal regions in the north, can get to consumers and factories in the south. The size of Germany’s grid will have to double by 2030, according to Leonhard Birnbaum, chief executive officer of utility EON SE, which runs about 800,000 kilometers (500,000 miles) of Germany’s distribution network.

Despite all the challenges, Europe’s largest economy still has some time to work out the kinks and get the right conditions in place, but it needs to get moving.

“Germany can do it, but there are bottlenecks that at the moment aren’t being looked at in enough detail,” said E3G’s Fischer.

--With assistance from Anna Shiryaevskaya, Monica Raymunt and William Wilkes.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Massive Cars are Killing Americans

    Here in America, we like our trucks the way we like our novelty belt buckles: Big. We Americans are used to this, seeing every highway, thoroughfare, and back road replete with pickups and SUVs that can only be described as “novelty oversized.” At some point, you just stop noticing them — they become part of the scenery, just another incredibly large vehicle.

  • 'A crisis ignored': Overdose deaths surge among Black population as opioids extend reach

    Church pastors and Black harm reduction experts join efforts to slow overdose deaths among Black residents in a face-to-face strategy.

  • U.S. manufacturers see big boost from government subsidies and tax breaks

    A 77-year-old factory in a hard-luck Ohio town sputtered into high gear to produce a new line of electric garbage trucks. The two Ohio factories – niche truck maker Battle Motors and global giant Intel Corp – show a new readiness by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to offer subsidies and other incentives to strategic industries such as electric vehicles and semiconductors in a coordinated effort to help American businesses compete in a global economy.

  • Japan's consumer inflation hits 41-year high, keeps BOJ under pressure

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's core consumer inflation hit a fresh 41-year high in January as companies passed on higher costs to households, data showed on Friday, keeping the central bank under pressure to phase out its massive stimulus programme. January's rise was the fastest since September 1981, when fuel costs spiked due to the Middle East oil crisis and hit Japan's import-reliant economy. Core consumer inflation has now exceeded the Bank of Japan's 2% target for nine straight months, mostly reflecting persistent rises in fuel and raw material costs, the data showed.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount over 'South Park' deal

    Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is suing Paramount Global, saying its competitor aired new episodes of the popular animated comedy series “South Park” after Warner paid for exclusive rights. Warner says it signed a contract in 2019 paying more than $500 million for the rights to existing and new episodes of the irreverent show, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York State Supreme Court. In spite of Warner's exclusive rights to the show until 2025, the company alleges South Park Digital Studios, which produces the shows and is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, offered two pandemic-themed specials to Paramount, which aired them in September 2020 and March 2021.

  • Gut bacteria study: What you eat is what you'll do

    Retired physician William Culbert, an Oak Ridge resident, writes about

  • China Warns Top US Diplomat in Hong Kong Not to Cross Red Lines

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing has laid down three “red lines” for the top US diplomat in Hong Kong, saying recent comments by the consul general constituted interference.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally Ending as

  • ‘They just want to know they matter:’ Local dentist reflects on Ukraine trip

    Today marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine with hopes of seizing the country. Since then, locals have made trips to Ukraine to help in any way possible.

  • G20 fails to reach consensus on Russia-Ukraine war -sources

    G20 finance chiefs have been unable to reach a consensus on describing the war in Ukraine and are likely to end a meeting in India on Saturday without a joint communique, delegates said. The United States and its allies in the G7 group of nations have been adamant in demands that the communique squarely condemn Russia for the invasion of its neighbour, which has been opposed by the Russian and Chinese delegations, they said. Russia, which is a member of the G20, refers to its actions in Ukraine as a "special military operation", and avoids calling it an invasion or war.

  • Lawmakers weigh cuts and increases to government nutrition programs in 2023 Farm Bill

    On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are debating how to help feed the hungry. This is part of a larger discussion around the 2023 Farm Bill, which funds programs that help combat food insecurity. In a Senate committee room, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) relayed a story from 2017.

  • Chinese City Goes Viral As Lack of Funds Puts Buses at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- A Chinese city with a population of 7.7 million drew public attention Thursday for almost losing its bus services because of a lack of funds, highlighting the financial strain local governments are under after years of spending on Covid controls. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Russian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPutin Has Decided to N

  • Winter storms sow more chaos, shut down much of Portland

    Winter storms sowed more chaos across the U.S. on Thursday, shutting down much of Oregon's largest city with almost a foot of snow and paralyzing travel from parts of the Pacific Coast all the way to the northern Plains. The nearly 11 inches (28 centimeters) that fell in Portland amounted to the second snowiest day in the city's history. The National Weather Service, which had predicted only a slim chance of significant snow, planned to review its work.

  • 3 Large-Cap Stocks With Big Dividend Yields

    Many large-caps reward their shareholders with dividends, providing a beneficial advantage. And let's face it, payday is always the best.

  • A university threatened to withhold a student's diploma over her unpaid bill. She owed just 1 cent.

    Katie Lane was worried when she saw the email from Washington State University, but that turned to annoyance when she found out about her balance.

  • Mexican states in hot competition over possible Tesla plant

    Mexico is undergoing a fevered competition among states to win a potential Tesla facility in jostling reminiscent of what happens among U.S. cities and states vying to win investments from tech companies. Mexican governors have gone to loopy extremes, like putting up billboards, creating special car lanes or creating mock-ups of Tesla ads for their states. Nothing is announced, and the frenzy is based mainly on Mexican officials saying Tesla boss Elon Musk will have an upcoming phone call with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

  • Gold slips as further rate-hike bets boost U.S. dollar, yields

    Gold prices dropped to their lowest in eight weeks on Friday, pushed down by a stronger dollar and bond yields as the market braced for more interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve in the coming months. U.S. inflation accelerated while consumer spending rebounded sharply by 1.8% in January, reinforcing expectations that the Fed will remain hawkish. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.5% to settle at $1,817.70.

  • Kindergartner uses knife to threaten students and teacher at school, SC deputies say

    The 7-year-old said he wanted to kill the teachers and then the students by stabbing them in the heart, according to the sheriff’s office.

  • Ukraine war: Zelensky wants Xi Jinping meeting following China's peace plan

    Beijing's call for a Ukraine war ceasefire shows China is involved in the search for peace, Ukraine's leader says.

  • NBA Insider Ian Begley reacts to Julius Randle's monster 46-point performance vs Wizards | SportsNite

    On SportsNite, Michelle Margaux is joined by SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley as they recap Julius Randle returning from his All-Star Game appearance with a 46-point effort in the Knicks 115-109 win over the Wizards. They also touch on Immanuel Quickley's contribution off the bench, scoring 16 points, thus providing the team with instant offense.

  • Tourists flock to Plains to honor Jimmy Carter as he continues hospice care at home

    Plains, Georgia only has a population of about 780 people, but its Main Street is bustling because more and more visitors are arriving every day.