Germany Faces $240 Billion Hit If Russian Energy Cut Off

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Carolynn Look
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Christian Lindner
    German politician and federal minister of finance

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Germany was warned it could face a 220 billion-euro ($240 billion) hit to output over the next two years in the event of an immediate interruption in Russian energy supplies over the war in Ukraine.

Economic institutes advising the government in Berlin said Wednesday in a joint forecast that a full halt in Russian natural gas imports would result in a “sharp recession.”

“The decision to become independent from Russian supplies of raw materials is likely to remain valid even when the military and political situation calms down again,” the report said. “That means part of the energy supply and energy-intensive industry must realign itself.”

While the 220 billion-euro estimate is the equivalent of 6.5% of annual output, it’s nowhere near the almost 890 billion euros in borrowing Germany carried out in 2020 and 2021 to shield the economy from the fallout of the pandemic.

Amid mounting casualties and reports of brutal atrocities, Germany has been under increasing pressure to justify its resistance to an embargo on Russian gas -- widely seen as the ultimate leverage against President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine snubbed a request by Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany’s president, to visit Kyiv this week following criticism for his past support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany and for his role when foreign minister in encouraging reconciliation and dialogue with the Kremlin.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner highlighted the huge challenges facing Germany as it tries to wean itself off Russian energy as quickly as possible while also pursuing a goal of climate neutrality by 2045.

“Our world will not be the same again as it once was,” Lindner, who’s chairman of the pro-business Free Democrats, wrote in a guest article for the Handelsblatt newspaper published Wednesday.

“We need new business models, new ideas, new supply chains and new trade relationships,” he said. “We have to reduce one-sided dependencies, be it when it comes to importing energy from Russia or exporting to China.”

Berlin-based DIW, one of the institutes involved in the estimate, said Friday that Germany could be in position to survive without Russian gas, which currently accounts for two-fifths of its gas deliveries. The group said a combination of high storage, bolstering other energy supplies and implementing programs to lower demand could offset Russia as soon as this winter.

That’s not a view that’s generally shared by the business community, with industry leaders including Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing warning of dire economic consequences if Russian supplies are severed.

Outlook Sours

Even absent a cutoff, Wednesday’s report pared the outlook for Germany’s economy, predicting growth this year of 2.7% and 3.1% in 2023. Those numbers compare with previous projections for expansion of 4.8% and 1.9%. Inflation will average 6.1% in 2022 -- the most in 40 years.

“The shock waves from the war in Ukraine are weighing on economic activity on both the supply side and the demand side,” said Stefan Kooths, vice president of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. “Increasing prices of critical energy commodities following the Russian invasion further fuel the upward pressure on prices.”

Germany’s industry-heavy economy faces considerable hurdles after the war sent energy prices higher while disrupting supply chains that had already been suffering from pandemic-related snarls. Inflation reached 7.6% in the first full month of the war -- the highest level since records began after reunification in the early 1990s.

Companies are seen as particularly vulnerable because of Germany’s reliance on Russian gas. The ruling coalition last week agreed on an aid package for suffering businesses that includes loans, loan guarantees and capital injections, and is meant to help energy firms in particular.

(Updates with borrowing comparison in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Germany Weighs Snubbing India as G-7 Guest Over Russia Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is debating whether to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Group of Seven summit it’s hosting in June, given India’s reluctance to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens

  • Oil Holds Advance Above $100 as Putin Vows to Continue War

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied above $100 a barrel as the International Energy Agency trimmed its estimates of global oil demand and President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba Inu Is Among Four Cry

  • Biden to Modi: Buying more Russian oil is not in India's interest

    President Joe Biden told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that buying more oil from Russia was not in India's interest and could hamper the U.S. response to the war in Ukraine, U.S. officials said. Starting an hour-long video call U.S. officials described as "warm" and "candid," Biden and Modi both publicly expressed growing alarm at the destruction inside Ukraine, especially in Bucha, where many civilians have been killed. Biden stopped short of making a "concrete ask" of Modi on Monday, an official said, noting India has concerns about deepening ties between Russia and China.

  • "60 Minutes" interviews Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from fortified war rooms

    "60 Minutes" spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from his fortified war rooms for an hourlong interview. Topics included the West's response to the conflict and what victory would look like for Ukraine.

  • The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, And More Recieve iHeartRadio Titanium Award

    These artists have reached the threshold of one billion total audience spins across iHeartRadio stations for their hit songs in 2021.

  • Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

    In a recent Twitter poll, the SpaceX co-founder asked his followers if he should convert the social media company’s headquarters into a homeless shelter

  • Ukrainians in D.C. lobby for aid while attempting to evacuate their families back home

    Luda Draganova, who lives in Reston, Va., is one of many Ukrainian Americans trying to evacuate their families from their native country and participating in protests calling on the White House to take further action in the conflict in their homeland.

  • India's aviation regulator bars 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying Boeing MAX planes

    Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd said on Wednesday the country's aviation regulator has asked 90 pilots belonging to the airline to restrain from flying Boeing 737 MAX planes. SpiceJet, which currently operates 11 MAX aircraft and has 144 pilots to fly them, said the pilots have been restricted from operating MAX jets until they undergo retraining to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) satisfaction. These pilots continue to remain available for other Boeing 737 aircraft and the restriction does not impact the operations of MAX aircraft whatsoever, a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

  • Biden Allows Sale of Higher-Ethanol Gas in Bid to Tame Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will allow expanded sales of higher-ethanol gasoline this summer in an effort to lower fuel prices and counter the political blowback from them.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Subway Shooter at Large as Police Shift Focus From TerrorUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy Imp

  • Apple CEO speaks out on antitrust regulation, Shiba Inu soars, Starbucks shares under pressure

    Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke publicly about antitrust regulation, Shibu Inu stock is up after being added to Robinhood's platform, and Starbucks is under pressure after being downgraded by Citi.

  • Simu Liu, Mandarin speakers criticize Chinese spoken by Ethan Hawke's 'Moon Knight' character

    “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star Simu Liu recently took to Twitter to criticize the Mandarin used by a new Marvel character in the Disney Plus show “Moon Knight.” After watching the episode, Liu took to Twitter and wrote, "Alright Arthur Harrow needs to fire his Mandarin teacher." Liu’s followers chimed in, with those who know Mandarin calling the exchange between Harrow and his disciple incomprehensible since phrases were used out of context.

  • Stagflation Risk Has Investors Sinking Billions Into Hedges

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the next big market call that could enrich traders across Wall Street: The raging global energy crisis and ever-more hawkish central banks knock key economies into 1970s-style stagflation.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba Inu Is

  • Laurentian Bank Sells Bonds With Higher Credit Ratings in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Laurentian Bank priced the first covered bonds in Canadian dollars this year as the Montreal-based lender explores strategies to improve its funding costs compared to larger rivals. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Biden Accuses Putin of Committing GenocideU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Rus

  • GOP Pollster: Republican Leaders Are Mocking 'Child' Trump Behind His Back

    Trump "isn’t the same man he was a year ago," Frank Luntz told The Daily Beast.

  • A British man who joined Ukraine's marines was forced to surrender to Russian forces in Mariupol, after his unit ran out of supplies and ammunition

    Aiden Aslin, 27, joined Ukraine's 39th Brigade of Marines in 2018, according to his Twitter account. It said his unit had run out of food and ammo.

  • GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn Gets Schooled On U.S. Geography After Border Wall Plea

    The Tennessee Republican appeared confused about the location of her home state while alluding to former President Donald Trump's now-defunct project.

  • Ukraine secret service says it has arrested top Putin ally

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier published a photo of a tired-looking and handcuffed Medvedchuk, who says Putin is godfather to his daughter. In February, Kyiv said Medvedchuk, the leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, had escaped from house arrest. Last year authorities opened a treason case against Medvedchuk, who denies wrongdoing.

  • In Case of a Recession, Here Are the States Where You Might Fare Better

    With inflation at a 40-year high, rising interest rates and soaring oil prices, talks about a potential recession are getting louder. A new report finds that if you want to survive it, you might want...

  • Trump was thrown into rage by subject of Ukraine, former aide says: 'They...tried to screw me'

    "He just let loose — 'They're [expletive] corrupt. They [expletive] tried to screw me,'" former Deputy National Security Adviser Charles Kupperman said.