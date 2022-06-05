Germany faces 5 billion euros a year hit from Russian gas sanctions -newspaper

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Gazprom Germania is pictured at their headquarters in Berlin
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia's sanctions against Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries could cost German taxpayers and gas users an extra 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) a year to pay for replacement gas, the Welt am Sonntag weekly reported, citing industry representatives.

In May, Russia decided to stop supplying Gazprom Germania, which had been the German subsidiary of Gazprom, after Berlin put the company under trustee management due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Since then, the Bundesnetzagentur energy regulator, acting as trustee, has had to buy replacement gas on the market to fulfil supply contracts with German municipal utilities and regional suppliers.

The economy ministry estimates an extra 10 million cubic meters per day are required, said a ministry spokesperson, confirming a number cited by the newspaper.

"The quantities are procured on the market and at market prices. No information can be given on the exact amounts due to commercial confidentiality," said the spokesperson in an emailed response.

Welt am Sonntag said the current cost would be about 3.5 billion euros a year and that further costs could arise from the filling of the Rehden natural gas storage facility which Economy Minister Robert Habeck ordered on Wednesday, it said.

The paper also said the additional costs would be passed on to energy suppliers and end customers in the form of a gas levy from October.

The ministry spokesperson said supplies were not at risk.

($1 = 0.9330 euros)

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Mark Potter and Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Explosions in Kyiv for First Time Since April

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS Recession Is Avoidable If Fed Can ‘Thread the Needle’For Intangible-Asset Craze, It’s Midnight in the Stock MarketMusk’s Office Mandate, Recession Fears Complicate New Work EraSeveral explosions took place in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday morning with no casualties reported, Kyiv authorities said, while air defense forces shot down

  • U.S. mulls lifting some China tariffs to fight inflation

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday that President Joe Biden has asked his team to look at the option of lifting some tariffs on China that were put into place by former President Donald Trump, to combat the current high inflation.

  • Yellen Wanted Biden Relief Plan Scaled Back, Biographer Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Janet Yellen, worried by the specter of inflation, initially urged Biden administration officials to scale back the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan by a third, according to an advance copy of a biography on the Treasury secretary.Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS Recession Is Avoidable If Fed Can ‘Thread the Needle’For Intangible-Asset Craze, It’s Midnight in the S

  • Benetton scion sees alliances and partnerships remaining important

    Alliances and partnerships remain important for the development of companies controlled by the Benettons, the chairman of the family's holding company Edizione said on Sunday, answering a question about the relationship with Spanish tycoon Florentino Perez. "We have to continue this vocation we have always had of respecting local partners with specific skills in the business, this will never change," Alessandro Benetton told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference. Alessandro, son of Benetton Group founder Luciano, had been asked by Reuters if Perez would remain a partner, despite his role in an attempt by funds Brookfield and GIP to take over infrastructure group Atlantia, in which Edizione holds a controlling stake.

  • N. Korea Fires 8 Missiles, Testing Biden With Launch Record

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles Sunday, pushing it to a record number of launches in a single year under Kim Jong Un, who appears ready to further ratchet up tensions with his first test of a nuclear device since 2017.Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS Recession Is Avoidable If Fed Can ‘Thread the Needle’For Intangible-Asset Craze, It’s Midnight

  • Progressive prosecutor Larry Krasner is taking on gun violence and ‘dirty cops’ in Philadelphia

    In an interview, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner defended his handling of the city's gun-violence crisis amid attacks from Republicans.

  • Australian Surveillance Plane Cut Off by Chinese Fighter Jet

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia said one of its surveillance planes was cut off by a Chinese fighter jet in international airspace over the South China Sea in the latest encounter between the militaries of the two countries.Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS Recession Is Avoidable If Fed Can ‘Thread the Needle’For Intangible-Asset Craze, It’s Midnight in the Stock MarketMusk’s Office Mandat

  • Boris Johnson prepares law to override Northern Ireland Protocol

    Boris Johnson is preparing to unveil a new law overriding the Northern Ireland Protocol this week as he seeks to overcome a Tory mutiny over his leadership.

  • UK says it will work with aviation industry to solve travel chaos

    British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday the government would work hard with the aviation industry to avoid a repeat of the chaos at airports last week as passengers faced lengthy delays and cancellations of hundreds of flights. Airports across Europe have struggled to cope with a post-pandemic rebound in demand, but British airports have been particularly hit by major disruption over the past week. Shapps, who said earlier this week airlines should stop selling tickets for flights they could not staff, said the industry had to sort out the problem.

  • Big Thief Announce Israel Tour Dates, Internet Boos

    The band re-posted an old statement arguing "we don't claim to know where the moral high ground lies," but many fans beg to differ. Big Thief Announce Israel Tour Dates, Internet Boos Carys Anderson

  • Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

    With its stock down 5.8% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF). However...

  • Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Vipshop Holdings Limited's (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Up Recently?

    Most readers would already be aware that Vipshop Holdings' (NYSE:VIPS) stock increased significantly by 26% over the...

  • Boeing paused 737 production in May due to supply chain issues - WSJ

    Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for a comment. Last month, Boeing Chief Financial Officer Brian West said the 737 MAX production and deliveries were hit by the shortage of a particular wiring connector. Resuming deliveries of 787 Dreamliners and clearing inventories of its 737 Max are vital to Boeing's ability to emerge from the overlapping pandemic and jet-safety crises, a task complicated by supply-chain bottlenecks and the war in Ukraine.

  • Here's Why I Think ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Is An Interesting Stock

    It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks...

  • Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) shareholders have earned a 33% CAGR over the last three years

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can...

  • Uvalde Shooting Incident Commander Had No Radio, Official Says

    The revelation comes after a state senator revealed that 911 calls being made by students were going to city police but were not communicated to Peter Arredondo.

  • Is GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading At A 31% Discount?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GDRX ) by taking...

  • A fix for McDonald's soft-serve machines?

    As the fast-food chain's non-functioning ice-cream machines became a national punchline, tech startup Kytch developed a device that helped franchisees get their machines back online – and that's when the fight over soft-serve began to really heat up.

  • India's ruling party suspends official over comments about Islam

    India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said it had suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma in response to comments she made during a TV debate about the Prophet Mohammed. The BJP said in a statement on its website that the party respected all religions. "The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion."