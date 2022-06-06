Germany faces €5bn hit from Russian gas sanctions - live updates

Russia Germany Gazprom Germania gas sanctions €5bn Ukraine - Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Germany could be facing a €5bn (£4.3bn) hit after Russia rolled out retaliatory sanctions targeting the country’s gas supplies.

Russia stopped supplying Gazprom Germania, a subsidiary of its state-owned energy giant, after Berlin placed the company under government control in May.

Since then the country’s energy regulator has been forced to buy replacement gas on the market – estimated at around 10m cubic metres per day – to fulfil contracts with utility firms and regional suppliers.

The current impact is set to hit €3.5bn a year, with further costs arising from the filling of the Rehden natural gas storage facility, the Welt am Sonntag reported.

The newspaper added that the additional costs would be passed on to energy suppliers and customers in the form of a gas levy from October.

Analysis: Confidence vote is 'non-event' for pound

The pound is little changed after Sir Graham Brady confirmed a confidence vote in Boris Johnson will take place this evening, while the FTSE 100 has held its gains.

FX strategist Viraj Patel explains that the vote should be a "non-event" for sterling.

He says it would only spark movement if there are higher expectations of an early general election, but that there's currently a "slim chance" of this happening.

Pound edges higher as Boris Johnson braces for vote

Sterling has edged higher even after confirmation that Boris Johnson's future will be decided by a confidence vote tonight.

The pound rose 0.1pc against the dollar to hit a session high at $1.2542.

Boris Johnson to face confidence vote

A vote of confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson will take place this evening.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, confirmed the threshold of no-confidence letters has been reached.

The vote will take place between 6pm and 8pc tonight.

China's services activity slumps as zero-Covid weighs

China Caixin zero-Covid - STR/AFP

China's services activity contracted further in May in the latest sign of how stringent Covid lockdowns are hurting the economy.

The Caixin China Services purchasing managers’ index rose to 41.4 in May from 36.2 in the previous month. But this missed economists' expectations, while a reading below 50 signals a contraction.

Covid restrictions in major cities such as Shanghai eased last month, but regular testing and some controls still remain in place.

Travel and spending over the three-day Dragon Boat Festival this weekend remained well below normal levels, suggesting the impact from virus measures will linger longer.

FTSE 100 opens higher

There's some post-Jubilee cheer this morning on the FTSE 100, which has pushed strongly into the green.

The blue-chip index rose 0.9pc at the open to 7,602 points.

Tube strikes blight return to work

London Underground Tube strike - Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

After four days of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, it's a sobering return to reality for many commuters.

The return to the office is being blighted by a massive Tube strike across London. It's been launched by members of the RMT in a row over jobs and pensions.

TfL has told people not to travel, with its current status tracker showing delays, suspensions or complete closure across almost every Underground line.

Elliott sues London Metal Exchange over nickel chaos

London Metal Exchange nickel - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

US hedge fund Elliott Investment Management is suing the London Metal Exchange for $456m (£364m) over the chaos that upended nickel markets earlier this year.

Elliott filed the lawsuit in the English High Court on June 1, claiming the LME's decision to cancel trades was  “unlawful on public law grounds and/or constituted a violation of their human rights”.

The move by the activist investor ratchets up pressure against the LME, which has been widely criticised for its decision to halt nickel trading and cancel bets after a massive short squeeze in March.

The exchange is also facing a review by UK regulators after it undid billions of dollars of transactions and halted trading for over a week.

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing, parent company of the LME, said: “The LME management is of the view that the claim is without merit and the LME will contest it vigorously.”

5 things to start your day

1) More than 70 companies across the country will allow staff to work a four-day week from today Over 3,000 people working for 70 businesses, including the Royal Society of Biology and a fish and chip shop in Norfolk, will work a shorter week with no loss to pay from today until December.

2) BT told to stop rural people becoming stranded after big storms Ofcom wrote to BT after the chaos caused by storms Arwen and Eunice left some communities without power for days.

3) Elite City law firm Clifford Chance appoints first ever 'global wellbeing chief'  The so-called magic circle firm, which last month raised wages for newly qualified solicitors in their mid-20s to £125,000, has hired Aon executive Charles Alberts to the new role.

4)  Ryanair faces discrimination claims after giving fliers a test in Afrikaans a number of South African passengers complained over the weekend that the airline made them do a general knowledge test in Afrikaans, only the third most spoken language in the country.

5)  Metro Bank sued over ‘magic money machines’ A US software company has kicked off a High Court battle against Metro Bank over claims the lender leaked trade secrets for its "magic money machines".

What happened overnight

Major Asian stock markets advanced this morning after Wall Street declined and a survey showed the downturn in Chinese service activity eased in May as anti-virus controls on Shanghai and other major cities were lifted.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.2pc after the business news magazine Caixin said its monthly purchasing managers' index for services rose to 41.4 from April's 36.2.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.4pc and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.7pc.

Coming up today

  • Corporate:  No scheduled updates

  • Economics: SMMT new car registrations (UK), Caixin services PMI (China)

