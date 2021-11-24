Germany faces grim COVID-19 milestone

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- SNY
Mets owner Steve Cohen 'not happy,' calls out agent after Steven Matz signs with Cardinals
In the wake of Steven Matz signing with the St. Louis Cardinals without giving the New York Mets a final chance to match or exceed the offer, Steve Cohen was angry.
- Macon Telegraph
Alligator with tooth growing through its nose caught in Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp
Imagine the pain the alligator went through as the tooth grew.
- HuffPost
Sophie Turner Throws Absolutely Filthy Shade At Husband Joe Jonas Over His Purity Ring
The "Game of Thrones" star hilariously "set the record straight" during a comedy roast of The Jonas Brothers for Netflix.
- HuffPost
'Help Me, Dad!': Colbert Taunts Eric Trump After New Michael Cohen Revelations
The "Late Show" host has a mock plea from one of the former president's sons.
- STYLECASTER
Priyanka Just Subtly Responded to Rumors She & Nick Broke Up 3 Years After Their $800K Wedding
She took off his last name from her Instagram bio.
- INSIDER
Prosecutors are considering charging 'additional individuals' in Gabby Petito's killing, family attorney said after Brian Laundrie's cause of death was confirmed
Brian Laundrie, the sole person of interest in the killing of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, died by suicide, a Florida medical examiner said.
- Eating Well
The #1 Snack to Limit to Reduce Your Risk of Dementia, According to Science
Snack wisely to protect your memory.
- Patriots Wire
Tom Brady tried recruiting Julian Edelman to the Bucs, and the WR had the funniest response
What if Julian Edelman was a part of the mass migration to Tampa?
- Hello Beautiful
Halle Berry Shares ‘Weird’ Sexual Turn On, Continues To Slay On ‘Bruised’ Promo Trail
Halle Berry shared her "weird" but not so weird, sexual turn on during an interview with rapper Young M.A. on the promo trail for her upcoming Netflix film "Bruised."
- The Telegraph
My own pupils targeted me in the TikTok paedophile craze – now I can't go back to our school
Teachers have always had to expect a certain amount of stick from their pupils. It’s part of the job; normally we don’t grumble too much about it. Over my 14 years in the profession I’ve worked across nine secondary schools, teaching history in Wales, Blackpool, and Liverpool.
- MMA Junkie
Video: Ex-UFC middleweight Alan Belcher is humongous now, wins pro boxing debut at heavyweight
Alan Belcher has transformed into a hulking heavyweight since his MMA career ended in 2013. Watch him knock out his opponent in his pro boxing debut.
- Wolverines Wire
Former Michigan football players predict outcome, final score of Ohio State game
Will #Michigan football get the job done on Saturday?
- Athens Banner-Herald
Georgia football defensive player arrested on multiple felony charges
A Georgia football defensive player was arrested Wednesday on multiple felony charges.
- HuffPost
ABC’s Jonathan Karl Recalls ‘1 Of The Stranger Things I Ever Experienced’ With Trump
Donald Trump brought the "Betrayal" author into the Oval Office and things took a "rather bizarre" turn.
- Raleigh News and Observer
Cause of death released after 2 teens found dead in car outside NC elementary school
Both were juniors at Hoke County High School.
- Greenville News
Why Jake Venables, son of Clemson defensive coordinator, is leaving after this season
Linebacker Jake Venables, son of defensive coordinator Brent Venables, will leave Clemson family after this season.
- InStyle
Kim Kardashian Stepped Out in a Leather Skirt With the Highest Slit for a Date Night with Pete Davidson
And the two also wore matching trucker hats.
- Saints Wire
Thomas Morstead announces Falcons deal, Saints share perfect social media response
Thomas Morstead announces Falcons deal, Saints share perfect social media response
- Steelers Wire
Steelers vs Bengals: Pittsburgh announces multiple roster moves
Pittsburgh is busy shuffling the roster this week.
- Fox News
Meet the 'progressive' prosecutor who gave Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks 'inappropriately low' bail
Public attention has re-focused on the Milwaukee County District Attorney, John Chisholm, who said the state's recommendation for Darrell Brooks' bail was "inappropriately low."