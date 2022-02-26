Germany softens stance on curbing Russian access to SWIFT

·2 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany changed its position on Saturday about imposing restrictions on Russia's access to the SWIFT global interbank payment system, joining other Western powers in support of harsher sanctions aimed at halting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We are urgently working on how to limit the collateral damage of decoupling from SWIFT in such a way that it affects the right people. What we need is a targeted and functional restriction of SWIFT," Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement.

Germany, which has the EU's biggest trade flows with Russia, had been reluctant to get on board with cutting off Russia from the world's main international payments network, saying it must first weigh the economic consequences of such move.

Berlin's change of heart comes as Russian forces continued to pound Kyiv and other cities with artillery and cruise missiles on day three of a campaign that has sent hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing west toward the European Union, clogging major highways and railway lines.

The move would hit Russian trade and make it harder for Russian companies to do business. SWIFT is a secure messaging system that facilitates rapid cross-border payments and is the principal mechanism for financing international trade.

Earlier on Saturday, Italy, the other European Union member that had voiced reservations over taking such a step, said it would support Russia's disconnection from the payment system.

Greece also joined the EU line on SWIFT and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said his government would not block any planned EU sanctions.

"This is the time to be united, it's a war," Orban said.

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said a decision on SWIFT could happen in the "coming days".

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Maria Sheahan and David Clarke)

Recommended Stories

  • Anonymous claims responsibility for Russian government website outages

    Some official Russian government websites are down following alleged cyberattacks from Anonymous.

  • Lithuania closes its airspace to Russian airlines, ending direct flights to Kaliningrad exclave

    Lithuania will ban Russian airlines from using its airspace from 2200 GMT on Saturday, the government said, joining other European countries which have taken the same step following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Lithuania is the shortest route from mainland Russia to its Kaliningrad exclave, sandwiched between NATO members Lithuania and Poland on the Baltic Sea's eastern coast. "No flights for aggressor planes in the freedom sky," Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte tweeted after a government meeting.

  • Momentum grows to ban Russia from SWIFT payment system

    Canada, the United States, Britain and the European Union on Friday said they could act to exclude Russia from the SWIFT global interbank payments system in a further round of sanctions aimed at halting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Such a move could happen in coming days after officials in two European countries that had voiced reservations - Germany and Italy - softened their opposition against kicking Russia out of the world's main international payments network, U.S. and European officials said. SWIFT is a secure messaging system that facilitates rapid cross-border payments and is the principal mechanism for financing international trade.

  • Credit Suisse Joins UBS in Cutting Lending Against Russian Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG joined UBS Group AG and Pictet in slashing the amount it will loan private banking clients against Russian debt as the U.S. ramps up sanctions after the Ukraine invasion.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Says It’s Ready for Talks With Ukraine on Neutral StatusRussia Says Kyiv Rejects Talks; Putin Sanctioned: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfield

  • Satellite images show severe damage to Ukrainian airbases after they were reportedly struck by missiles

    Imagery from US company Planet shows smoke rising up from the Mykolaiv and Chuhuiv airbases in Ukraine.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene made a surprise appearance at a conference hosted by a man the ADL called a 'white supremacist pundit'

    Nick Fuentes, a leading alt-right figure, has questioned the existence of the Holocaust, criticized interracial marriage, and praised Jim Crow-era segregation.

  • Germany to send thousands of weapons to Ukraine in major reversal

    Germany will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles to Ukraine, marking a complete reversal in Berlin's restrictive arms export policy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Saturday.Why it matters: Germany has for months come under intense criticism for its response to Russia's aggression toward Ukraine. The government said its "historical responsibilities" prevented it from shipping arms to conflict zones, and had previously blocked other NATO allies from transferring German-o

  • Formula 1 won't race in Russia

    Formula 1 announces that it won't hold the Russian Grand Prix in the 2022 racing season.

  • Russia sees military coordination with Israel on Syria continuing

    Russia sees its military coordination with Israel over Syria continuing, the Russian embassy said on Saturday, after Moscow signalled displeasure with Israeli statements about the Ukraine crisis. Following the 2015 Russian intervention in the Syrian civil war, Israel set up a "deconfliction mechanism" with the big power to prevent them clashing inadvertently during Israeli strikes against Iranian deployments and arms transfers in the neighbouring Arab state.

  • Merchant ships have been targeted by Russian missiles, while the French Navy intercepted a cargo vessel heading for St. Petersburg, reports say

    The secretary-general of the International Maritime Organization is urging "all parties to take steps to ensure" safe passage across the seas.

  • Russian Invasion of Ukraine Draws Outrage from Kremlin-Sympathetic European Leaders

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the outrage of Kremlin-sympathetic politicians leading the former Soviet satellite states Hungary and the Czech Republic.

  • Pressure is mounting to strip secretive Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich as owner of Chelsea Football Club

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine gives new ammunition to the argument that billionaire Roman Abramovich should be stripped of the Chelsea Football Club.

  • What Is Swift and Could It Be Used in Sanctions Against Russia?

    Cutting the country out of the global payment system after its attack on Ukraine could hit Russia hard, but could also have repercussions for the West.

  • Fox News’ Ukraine Reporter Says Network Stars’ Minimizing the Invasion Won’t Affect His ‘Pursuit of the Truth’

    "That's what we're focused on every day," says Trey Yingst, a Fox News foreign correspondent reporting from Kyiv

  • Abramovich relinquishes control of Chelsea, still owns club

    Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich handed over the "stewardship and care" of the Premier League club to its charitable foundation trustees on Saturday in an apparent move to fend off calls for him to completely give up control following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The foundation is chaired by Bruce Buck, who is also chairman of the club. Chelsea director of finance Paul Ramos is also among the trustees.

  • France seizes ship targeted by U.S. sanctions on Russia

    STORY: France has seized a cargo ship in the English Channel that the U.S. says was linked to the son of a former Russian spy chief.The "Baltic Leader" was headed to St. Petersburg but was diverted to the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer in the early hours of Saturday (February 26), according to the French Maritime Prefecture.It is one of the first visible displays of the West enforcing sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.The United States Treasury Department has issued blocking sanctions against the vessel, saying it is owned by a subsidiary of Promsvyazbank.The Russian lender and its CEO, Pyotr Fradkov, have been included in U.S. sanctions.Fradkov is the son of Mikhail Fradkov, a former head of Russia's foreign intelligence service who also served as prime minister under Vladimir Putin.The United States, the European Union, and other Western states this week imposed extensive new financial and trade sanctions on Russia after it sent military forces into neighboring Ukraine.Promsvyazbank said its subsidiary no longer owns the Baltic Leader, and that it was bought by a different entity before the sanctions were imposed.In a statement, the Russian embassy in Paris said it will send a note of protest to the French foreign ministry.

  • Prince William And Kate Release Rare Political Statement On Ukraine

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge commended the people of Ukraine "as they bravely fight" for their future.

  • Serbia will not impose sanctions against Moscow, president says

    Serbia respects Ukraine's territorial integrity and considers Russia's military action against it to be "wrong," but will not impose sanctions against Moscow, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday. Serbia, led by Vucic, is performing a delicate balancing act between its European aspirations, partnership with NATO and its centuries-old religious, ethnic and political alliance with Russia. But as tensions between Russia and the European Union over Ukraine are rising, Serbia is under pressure to harmonise its foreign policy with that of the EU, which it aims to join, and introduce sanctions against Moscow, among other things.

  • Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as Ukraine anger grows

    With Russian President Vladimir Putin the latest target of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, diplomatic appeals came second Saturday to imposing financial and military pain on Moscow as global condemnation grew. The Biden administration said it was sending Ukraine up to $350 million in arms and other defensive supplies from U.S. Department of Defense stockpiles, with another $250 million possible. White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said the U.S. was preparing individual sanctions on Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, likely to include travel bans.

  • Maks Chmerkovskiy Calls Kirstie Alley Out for War Post as He Shares New Updates from Ukraine

    After Kirstie Alley said she didn't "know what's real or what is fake" regarding Russia invading Ukraine, her former Dancing with the Stars partner set the record straight on Instagram