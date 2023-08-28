Germany fines local official for harassing Ukrainians — report

A municipal official from Baden-Baden, Germany, was fined after he wrote "F*ck UA" and drew swastikas on two cars bearing Ukrainian license plates, German newspaper Der Spiegel reported on Aug. 28.

The official, who serves on the city council, reportedly vandalized the cars of Ukrainian refugees in January and March of 2023. At the time of the acts, the cars had been parked in a public underground parking facility in the resort town.

Read also:

One of the victims had lodged a formal complaint, leading to a criminal investigation. On Aug. 28, the district court of Baden-Baden fined the accused the equivalent of a 50-day salary for "use of symbols of unconstitutional organizations" and offensive behavior, according to the local prosecutor of Baden-Baden.

The offending councilman's party affiliation has not been disclosed.

Read also: Explosions rock Russian border city Kursk, local authorities report overnight drone attack

Local authorities are now conducting an investigation to understand what consequences the incidents might have for the offender.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine